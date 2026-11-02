Bombay High Court protects Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's mega-budget Ramayana from illegal uploads, piracy and streaming

The makers of Ramayana are taking steps to keep their big-budget film safe from piracy ahead of its theatrical release. The Bombay High Court has granted their plea for interim protection, restraining unidentified individuals and digital platforms from recording, uploading or streaming the film without authorisation. The court has also directed internet service providers and social media platforms to take down pirated content once the makers bring it to their notice.

Ranbir Kapoor's ₹4,000 crore Ramayana gets Bombay High Court protection against online piracy. (AFP)

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The order came on Monday, with Justice Madhav Jamdar hearing a copyright infringement suit filed by Godpower Media Private Limited. The company holds the film's copyright and exploitation rights across India and overseas territories.

Ramayana makers point to trailer leaks despite security measures

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As reported by Bar and Bench, the court was informed that the first part of Ramayana has been mounted on a budget of ₹2,000 crore, with the two films together costing ₹4,000 crore. Godpower Media also flagged an earlier breach, telling the court that footage from both trailers had been secretly recorded and circulated online. This was despite the makers keeping the preview screenings invite-only and requiring attendees to sign non-disclosure agreements.

With Ramayana set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, the company approached the court to prevent any further leaks or unauthorised sharing of its content. Its plea seeks protection not only for the film itself but also for the script, characters, footage, lyrics and sound recordings.

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Court acknowledges the threat of online piracy

{{^usCountry}} Justice Madhav Jamdar acknowledged the concerns raised by Godpower Media, noting that there was a real risk of the film or parts of it being recorded and shared online without permission. “Prima facie, the plaintiff (Godpower) has real and well-founded apprehension that the film or parts of it will be recorded and uploaded, streamed, or communicated to the public on various platforms,” Justice Jamdar observed, as per the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justice Madhav Jamdar acknowledged the concerns raised by Godpower Media, noting that there was a real risk of the film or parts of it being recorded and shared online without permission. “Prima facie, the plaintiff (Godpower) has real and well-founded apprehension that the film or parts of it will be recorded and uploaded, streamed, or communicated to the public on various platforms,” Justice Jamdar observed, as per the report. {{/usCountry}}

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The court's order covers not just known offenders but also unidentified individuals who may attempt to circulate the film illegally. The dynamic injunction against John Doe defendants is particularly important because it allows action against pirates even when their identities are unknown. The court has also taken note of the practice of pirated content resurfacing through mirror websites after original links are taken down. ISPs and social media platforms have been directed to block or remove such links once Godpower Media sends them written notice.

Google agrees to act against pirated links

Lawyers representing Google LLC and other social media platforms did not oppose the company's request and told the court that they would act on complaints of piracy. Godpower Media will have to share the URLs carrying unauthorised copies or clips of the film with the concerned platforms and internet service providers, who will then be required to block or remove the content.

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Ramayana: Part 1 gears up for its November release

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The two-part epic is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, with the second installment planned for Diwali 2027. The film will arrive in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and will be screened in IMAX and other premium formats. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.