Brahmastra box office day 2 collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Hindi film makes 37 cr, takes total to 68 cr

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, has managed to do wonders at the box office. Despite mixed to negative reviews, the film showed little growth on Saturday taking the collections of the Hindi version to around ₹37 crore. Some industry insiders however, claim that the box office figures are manipulated by the film producers. Also read: Theatres open early morning, late night shows of Brahmastra amid 'huge demand'

Brahmastra is being hailed for its VFX and performances but doesn't boast of a very strong script or tight editing. The cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and few other big names are also being talked about.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the two-day collections of the Hindi version are around ₹68 crore nett (with ₹37 cr on Saturday) while the collections for all formats are around 76 crore nett. It is said to have made around ₹3.5-4 crore nett in other languages on Saturday.

The portal also reports that Brahmastra has recorded historic numbers overseas, especially US and Canada, as it crossed the $3 million mark on day one including paid previews. A collection of around $9-10 million is predicted for the weekend.

On Friday, Karan Johar informed on Instagram that the film had made ₹75 crore gross worldwide on the opening day. He wrote, “Humbled… Grateful…but yet can’t control my excitement!”

On her Instagram, Alia Bhatt also shared a post by director Ayan Mukerji, thanking all those who watched the film. Ayan's post read, “Gratitude, excitement, hope! A big thank you to everyone, everywhere who has gone to the cinemas to experience Brahmastra, keeping our movie going culture vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days.”

Anil Kapoor also congratulated Alia and Ranbir for the success of the film in the comments section of the post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON