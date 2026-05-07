Celina Jaitly cries at son's grave amid divorce battle: ‘Only child I got to meet was one who passed away’

Actor Celina Jaitly has opened up about the emotional turmoil surrounding her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Peter Haag, revealing that her recent trip to Austria for the court hearing turned into “the most brutal” experience of her life. In 2017, Celina Jaitly's son Shamsher passed away due to a congenital heart condition. (Instagram)

The actor alleged that despite an undertaking before the judge, she was denied access to her sons during her stay. Celina also claimed that while she has been hoping for an amicable separation, she has instead been facing unreasonable demands allegedly aimed at the premarital assets still left with her.

Celina Jaitly visits late son's grave On Wednesday, Celina took to Instagram to share an emotional video from Austria, where she visited the grave of her late son. In the post, she claimed that she was not allowed to meet her sons, alleging that they had been taken to an “undisclosed location.”

She further alleged that her children were being manipulated in an attempt to “snatch away” her premarital assets.

“I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother. The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing …. Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back,” Celina wrote.

Calling her two-week stay in Austria for the divorce hearing “the most brutal,” Celina expressed fear that her children could be permanently scarred by everything unfolding in their lives at the moment.

The actor continued, “This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born. I left my country, my parents, my work, & moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, Austria AGAIN all to support my husband’s career. I single handedly raised my children while standing firmly behind his ambitions, his relocations, his dreams, & the life we built together. For my dedication to marriage & children, I watched my assets being taken away, piece by piece… beared abuse.”