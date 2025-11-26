Celina Jaitly’s plea reveals husband Peter Haag filed for divorce first amid claims of abuse; says she was ‘helpless’

Actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint in a Mumbai court against her husband, Peter Haag, accusing him of years of emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse. The plea was heard on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, before Judicial Magistrate S. C. Tadye, who has issued a notice to Peter and posted the matter for hearing on December 12.
The former Miss India, represented by Karanjwala & Co, has sought ₹50 crore in damages and ₹10 lakh in monthly maintenance. Peter has been directed to appear in court next month.
Court filings reveal that Peter Haag was the first to file for divorce, submitting an application before a court in Austria in August 2025. Celina's petition claims she was misled and manipulated during those proceedings. She alleged that she was not fluent in the local language and was denied access to legal counsel, leaving her “helpless” in the foreign legal system.
Her legal team confirmed that a divorce case initiated by Peter is currently ongoing in Austria, alongside her domestic violence complaint in India. The 47-year-old actor stated that she eventually fled Austria and returned to India after enduring years of “severe abuse” and “constant fear for her safety.”
Parallel custody case for her kids
Celina has also sought access to her three children, who are currently living with Peter in Austria. The actor alleges that Peter blocked her access to their children once legal disputes began, allowing only supervised or court-mandated access.
At present, Celina’s children are living with Peter in Austria, and the Austrian court has granted her one hour of telephonic access to them every day. In accordance with the ruling, she is now permitted to speak to her children daily for an hour.
“They are Austrian citizens. We have filed for custody. There is a divorce matter that Peter has initiated in Austria, which she is also fighting,” her advocate Niharika stated. “She's been able to speak every day with the children telephonically. So that has been a great victory personally for her,” she added.
Celina’s allegations: ‘He pushed her out of the apartment three weeks postpartum’
In one of the more disturbing claims in her plea, Celina detailed an alleged incident that occurred shortly after childbirth. The document reads:
“Her stitches had not healed, she was barely able to walk… at three weeks post-partum, she asked her husband if he could consider extending his paternity leave until her stitches had healed and help her with the children. However, he once again flew into a rage and called Celina thankless. He grabbed her by the wrist and physically pushed her out of the apartment, saying, ‘Get out of my life.’ Celina was left stranded in the hallway in breastfeeding clothing… A neighbour saw the actress and rushed to her rescue.”
According to the plea, Celina described Peter as a “narcissistic, self-absorbed individual” with “a short temper and alcoholic tendencies.”
“You look like my maid…”
Celina’s counsel, advocate Niharika, stated that the actor endured repeated instances of physical abuse during her marriage. She said that Jaitly was finally forced to leave Austria and return to Mumbai in October 2025, after years of alleged cruelty.
“He’s threatened her repeatedly. He treated her with tremendous cruelty, and would tell her things when they were out like, ‘you look like my maid’ and ‘people would think I’m out walking with the help’. He would threaten her with things like, ‘I’ll disfigure your face’. It was a very difficult sort of marriage,” Niharika claimed.
Allegations of professional restrictions
Celina also alleged that after marriage, her husband prohibited her from working, effectively cutting her off from professional opportunities and visibility. The petition accuses Haag of “continuous acts of domestic violence” throughout their 15-year marriage, including manipulation, verbal abuse, and emotional cruelty.
Their relationship and family life
Celina and Peter married in Mumbai in 2010, later registering their marriage in Austria. The couple lived across Mumbai, Dubai, Singapore, and Austria over the years. They welcomed twin boys in 2012 and another set of twins in 2017, one of whom tragically passed away due to a congenital heart condition shortly after birth.
The case will next be heard on December 12, when Peter is expected to respond to the allegations before the Mumbai court.