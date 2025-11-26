Celina Jaitly’s plea reveals husband Peter Haag filed for divorce first amid claims of abuse; says she was ‘helpless’

The former Miss India, represented by Karanjwala & Co, has sought ₹50 crore in damages and ₹10 lakh in monthly maintenance. Peter has been directed to appear in court next month.

Actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint in a Mumbai court against her husband, Peter Haag, accusing him of years of emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse. The plea was heard on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, before Judicial Magistrate S. C. Tadye, who has issued a notice to Peter and posted the matter for hearing on December 12.

Divorce proceedings initiated in Austria Court filings reveal that Peter Haag was the first to file for divorce, submitting an application before a court in Austria in August 2025. Celina's petition claims she was misled and manipulated during those proceedings. She alleged that she was not fluent in the local language and was denied access to legal counsel, leaving her “helpless” in the foreign legal system.

Her legal team confirmed that a divorce case initiated by Peter is currently ongoing in Austria, alongside her domestic violence complaint in India. The 47-year-old actor stated that she eventually fled Austria and returned to India after enduring years of “severe abuse” and “constant fear for her safety.”

Parallel custody case for her kids Celina has also sought access to her three children, who are currently living with Peter in Austria. The actor alleges that Peter blocked her access to their children once legal disputes began, allowing only supervised or court-mandated access.

At present, Celina’s children are living with Peter in Austria, and the Austrian court has granted her one hour of telephonic access to them every day. In accordance with the ruling, she is now permitted to speak to her children daily for an hour.

“They are Austrian citizens. We have filed for custody. There is a divorce matter that Peter has initiated in Austria, which she is also fighting,” her advocate Niharika stated. “She's been able to speak every day with the children telephonically. So that has been a great victory personally for her,” she added.