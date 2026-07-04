Chandrachur Singh stays composed as bulldozer demolition action removes ramp outside his Gurugram home. Watch video

As the demolition continued, Chandrachur Singh stepped outside to speak with the officials, as seen in a video that has since gone viral on social media. During the conversation, he asked whether the team planned to carry out any demolition inside his house and said that his father had purchased the property in 1991. The actor also raised concerns over the removal of the ramp outside his residence. Though throughout the conversation, he remained calm and composed.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the Town and Country Planning Department (DTP) launched an anti-encroachment drive in Gurugram's DLF area to remove structures allegedly built in violation of approved building plans and bylaws. One of the properties where action was taken belonged to actor Chandrachur Singh. Officials used a bulldozer to demolish a ramp outside his residence, which they said was unauthorised.

The Town and Country Planning Department carried out a demolition drive in Gurugram's DLF area on Friday as part of its action against illegal constructions. During the operation, officials removed several structures that were found to be in violation of building rules, including a ramp outside Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh 's residence. The action was followed by a brief conversation between the actor and the officials overseeing the drive.

During the exchange, Chandrachur asked whether the demolition was being officially documented and requested the name of the officer in charge. DTP Officer Amit Madhaulia identified himself, after which the actor shook hands with him and the rest of the team. Despite the circumstances, the conversation remained polite and ended on a cordial note.yu

DTP officer Amit Madhaulia said the action was taken after the department received long-standing complaints about violations of building norms in the DLF area. He added that similar action would continue against illegal floors, unauthorised extensions and commercial activities that do not comply with the city's master plan.

Chandrachur Singh's last work Chandrachur Singh was acted in Bayaan, a 2025 Hindi police procedural drama written and directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra. The film stars Huma Qureshi as Roohi, a police officer handling the biggest case of her career so far. Tasked with investigating allegations of sexual abuse against a powerful cult leader, she must work her way through institutional roadblocks, hesitant witnesses and mounting pressure as she searches for the truth.

The cast also includes Sachin Khedekar, Avijit Dutt, Sampa Mandal, Preeti Shukla, Aditi Kanchan Singh, Paritosh Sand, Vibhore Mayank, Swati Das, and Perry Chhabra.

Bayaan had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was screened in the Discovery section. The film was also screened in the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section at the 30th Busan International Film Festival.