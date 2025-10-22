Chitrangda Singh reveals she has been hospitalised with selfie from hospital bed, deletes it later

Actor Chitrangda Singh recently took to social media to reveal that she had been hospitalised, leaving her fans worried about her health. She reassured everyone that she is on the road to recovery, though she later deleted the post from Instagram. Chitrangda Singh will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in the much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan.

Chitrangda deletes Insta post

Recently, Chitrangda shared a glimpse of herself from the hospital on her Instagram Story. In the selfie, she could be seen resting on a hospital bed with a medical drip attached.

Sharing the image, she wrote, “Hoping to be back running like a hare soon!" The actor did not reveal the reason for her hospitalisation or provide any details about when she might be discharged.

However, she later deleted the post, but several screenshots of it had already surfaced on social media, raising concerns among her fans.

“Get well soon girl… many prayers for you,” one fan wrote in the comment section of one, with another writing, “Get well soon”. “Sending you lots of love and good wishes. This too shall pass… and you will be back into action soon,” one wrote. Another commented, “Get well soon, love.”

More about Chitrangda

Chitrangda made her acting debut in 2005 with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. It was directed by Sudhir Mishra.

She has starred in films such as Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011), Desi Boyz (2011), and I, Me Aur Main (2013) and Gaslight (2023). In recent times, she has appeared in ensemble film Housefull 5 and web show Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. In 2018, she turned producer for Shaad Ali's directorial Soorma.

She will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in the much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan. The film revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones. It is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.