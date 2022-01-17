Chunky Panday gets a funny anniversary wish from Farah Khan: 'If you had married me, we would've had triplets'

On Monday, actor Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Pandey celebrated 24 years of marriage. Their daughter Ananya Panday and their friend Farah Khan wished the couple on social media.

Bhavana wished Chunky by posting a series of throwback pictures of them on Instagram. She captioned the post, “From across the equator.. from northern hemisphere to the Southern Hemisphere. Love you the most. Thank you for being my best friend husband dad and all the other roles you play. Happy Anniversary @chunkypanday !!! We know who’s going to go eww @ananyapanday @rysapanday."

Bhavana's friend and Sohail's Khan's wife Seema Khan commented on the picture and wrote, “Happy anniversary.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor commented, “Happy anniversary guys.” Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy anniversary Panday’s," and actor Karisma Kapoor said, “Happy Anniversary you both.”

Ananya, who is Chunky and Bhavana's elder daughter, shared an old picture of the couple on her Instagram stories. She captioned the photo, “24.” In the photo, young Chunky and Bhavna are seen sitting on a rock while holding hands, as they posed for the camera.

Farah Khan wished the couple by sharing photos with them. In the pictures, Farah and her children Diva Kunder, Anya Kunder, and son Czar Kunder can be seen posing with Chunky and Bhavana. Farah captioned the first picture, “See Chunky Panday if you would have married me, you would have had triplets. Happy Anniversary Bhavana Panday.” She captioned the second picture, “But you did rather well with the two you have. Happy anniversary.”

Chunky and Bhavana tied the knot on January 17, 1998. The couple has two daughters together, Ananya and Rysa Panday. Chunky and Bhavana were seen on Netflix's show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2020.

