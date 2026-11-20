Bollywood stars have recently found themselves the target of gangsters threatening them, with Tiger Shroff even having shots fired at him in public. After Saif Ali Khan recently received a threat about meeting the ‘same fate as Baba Siddiqui’, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Amid their list of demands is stronger security for Saif and other Bollywood actors facing threats.

Cine workers’ body’s letter to the CM

Saif Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan recently received threats from gangsters.

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AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote to the CM and sent a copy to Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti seeking urgent protection for Bollywood. Mentioning that gangsters have openly threatened several actors in the last few weeks, claiming to have 200 shooters at their disposal, the workers’ body pointed out that if the situation continues, it will begin to affect film shoots.

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“The livelihood of lakhs of workers, technicians, artists and set workers is now at risk. If this continues, a lock will fall on Bollywood: shootings will stop completely, workers will lose their jobs and producers will suffer heavy losses,” read a portion of the letter, adding, “Bollywood contributes significantly to the nation's revenue and carries India's name across the world. Every such incident damages that reputation. Because film personalities are visible and seen as soft targets, gangsters attack them for publicity and extortion.”

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Five demands to protect Bollywood

{{^usCountry}} Stating that it feels like Bollywood is back in the 1990s under the underworld's grip, the AICWA put forth five demands to protect the film industry. “Stronger security for Saif Ali Khan, Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their families. Safety for all film personalities and filmmakers in Mumbai. Adequate police protection at all shooting locations,” read a few of their demands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stating that it feels like Bollywood is back in the 1990s under the underworld's grip, the AICWA put forth five demands to protect the film industry. “Stronger security for Saif Ali Khan, Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their families. Safety for all film personalities and filmmakers in Mumbai. Adequate police protection at all shooting locations,” read a few of their demands. {{/usCountry}}

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The others read, “Strict action against gangsters and their networks, and a gangster-free Mumbai. Close monitoring of press conferences and public events involving film personalities.” The workers’ body also wrote: “Bollywood must be able to move freely on Mumbai's streets, shoot and work without fear.”

Saif Ali Khan faces threat

This comes after Mumbai Police told news agency PTI on Thursday that they have started an investigation into the alleged death threat received by Saif and are verifying its authenticity. “Actor Saif Ali Khan received a voice message on his phone in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, stating that he would meet the same fate as Baba Siddique,” a police official was quoted as saying.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tusshar Kapoor also received similar threats in recent weeks. Tiger was shot at in Juhu in October, and he escaped unharmed. His driver and a bystander sustained bullet wounds. Salman Khan is also no stranger to constant threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang over an alleged blackbuck poaching case.