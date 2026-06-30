Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke calls Samay Raina ‘privileged’; internet asks, 'Didn't you study in US?'

Speaking on Unfiltered by Samdish, Abhijeet was talking about his favourite stand-up comics. He was then asked, "Wouldn't it be fun if you are called to attend India's Got Latent?" Without hesitation, Abhijeet immediately refused. He said in Hindi, "I will not go to India's Got Latent. I don’t like it. Because the thinking that 'Why should we fight. We should take the easy route and get out'. You will be able to get out because you are privileged."

Internet has mixed reactions While many agreed with Abhijeet, several others pointed out that while he was calling Samay Raina privileged, he himself pursued a Master’s degree in Public Relations from Boston University in the United States. A comment on the viral video read, "He was in USA and he's not privileged?" Another comment read, "Priviliged?? This guy studied in Boston so stop giving us this eveyone is a priviliged non sense." One more comment read, "Wasn’t he in USA? Is he not privileged."

What did Samay Raina say? In his stand-up special Still Alive, Samay spoke about the India's Got Latent Season 1 controversy surrounding him and Ranveer Allahbadia, and how multiple FIRs were registered against them. Speaking about the controversy during the stand-up, Samay shared how a Mumbai cop asked him to apologise in the aftermath of the incident.

Recalling the same, he said, "During the time, I remembered George Orwell's line, 'Every joke is a tiny revolution and the joke must never stop.' But the police had also told me that 'We will put you in jail.' Then I thought if Orwell was in India, he would have said, 'Every revolution is a tiny joke.' I thought it makes sense to say sorry, you can't bring revolution in our society by a joke. You only fight when the fight is fair, if not, you should f*** off from there."