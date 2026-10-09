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‘Deeply saddened Shakti Shalini will be his last film’: Director Aditya Sarpotdar remembers Nana Patekar

Horror comedy Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda, will be the final film of Nana Patekar's storied career.

Updated on: Oct 9, 2026, 09:23:11 IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Nana Patekar was an integral part of the Hindi film industry for close to 50 years. Over the last four decades, there has hardly been a year when a film featuring the veteran actor has not been released in theatres. That run will come to an end with Shakti Shalini, the late actor's final film.

Shakti Shalini director on Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning at age 75. (HT_PRINT)
Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning at age 75. (HT_PRINT)

Hours after Nana's death, the film's director, Aditya Sarpotdar, said he was ‘deeply saddened’ that his film would be Nana's last and spoke about his memories with the acclaimed artiste. “I never expected that Shakti Shalini will be his last film. I'm deeply saddened that this will be his last work. I never thought that he would suddenly step away in this way. I'm unable to process what has actually happened. It (film) is going to be a tribute to one of the best actors of our cinema,” Aditya told PTI on phone from Berlin.

Shakti Shalini, the next title of Maddock Films' popular horror comedy universe, will posthumously feature Nana alongside Aneet Padda of Saiyaara fame.

Deep Dive

What will be Nana Patekar’s final film?

Shakti Shalini, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is described as Nana Patekar’s final film. It is expected to be released in theatres in March 2027.

Which Nana Patekar films are expected before Shakti Shalini?

Nana Patekar is expected to appear in Eetha, slated for release in December 2026, and Anant Mahadevan’s The Confession of Mary before Shakti Shalini.

What did Aditya Sarpotdar say about Nana Patekar’s final film?

Sarpotdar said he was deeply saddened that Shakti Shalini would be Patekar’s last work and called the film a tribute to one of Indian cinema’s best actors. He also said Patekar had recently asked for an update on post-production and was looking forward to watching it.
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Shakti Shalini, produced by Dinesh Vijan via his banner Maddock Films, is reportedly expected to arrive in theatres in March 2027. Before this, Nana will be seen in two other films. The actor will first be seen in the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha, slated for release in December 2026, and director Anant Mahadevan's The Confession of Mary.

Nana Patekar's death

Nana Patekar died in Goa on the morning of October 8. He was 75. The actor’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed to local media about his death. Nana was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital. The actor was declared dead at around 5:20 am, with doctors citing a heart attack as the cause of death. Nana was cremated at his farmhouse in Pune later in the day.

A three-time National Award-winning actor, Nana is regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema history. His passing drew tributes from across Indian cinema and public life, including tributes from Prime Minister Modi and several Chief Ministers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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