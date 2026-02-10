Delhi HC asks Centre if it was possible to get in touch with Celina Jaitly's brother to facilitate interaction
The Delhi HC had issued an order permitting the appointment of a UAE-based legal firm to represent Celina Jaitly's brother, Major (retd.) Vikrant Jaitly.
Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has been demanding answers over the detainment of her brother, Maj (Rtd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, in the United Arab Emirates since September last year. Last week, the actor welcomed the Delhi High Court's order permitting the appointment of a UAE-based legal firm to represent her brother. As per the latest update on news agency ANI, the Delhi High Court has asked the Centre if it was possible to interact with the actor's brother. (Also read: Preity Zinta tells Celina Jaitly not to ‘lose hope’ after Delhi HC order allowing UAE lawyers to represent her brother)
What did Delhi HC ask on Celina Jaitly's brother's case?
The latest update, as shared by ANI on their official X account, details that the Delhi High Court has asked the counsel for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to get in touch with the ministry/Consulate to facilitate the interaction of Major (Retd) Vikrant Jaitly with the court.
Vikarant Jaitly is currently in detention in the UAE. Meanwhile, the court has asked the parties not to interact with the media without court permission.
The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on February 12.
Celina was seen coming out of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday afternoon, although she did not proceed to give any statement to media about this matter.
More details on the case
For the unversed, it was last week when the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue an order to a legal firm, Al Maree Partners, to represent Celina Jaitly's brother, Major (retd.) Vikrant Jaitly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The law firm is ready to handle the matter free of cost.
The name of the firm was suggested by the actor's counsel, Raghav Kacker, assisted by Advocates Madhav Agrawal and Suradhish Vats. It was submitted that the legal firm is willing to represent Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly is provided free of charge (pro bono). They have obtained the case details independently.
The actor’s petition claimed that her brother had been illegally abducted and detained in the UAE since September 2024. She contended that despite more than a year having passed, the Centre had failed to obtain even basic information about his welfare or legal status.
On November 3, last year, the court had directed the Union Ministry of External Affairs to provide legal assistance to Vikrant, to take steps to facilitate communication between the siblings, and to appoint a nodal officer for the case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.