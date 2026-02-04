Preity Zinta tells Celina Jaitly not to ‘lose hope’ after Delhi HC order allowing UAE lawyers to represent her brother

She went on to add the order that was passed by the Delhi High Court and thanked her legal team. She concluded by saying, “Together, with the steadfast support of the MEA, I truly believe we’ll bring back our soldier who gave his entire youth in service to our nation.”

Taking to her Instagram account, Celina wrote, “Today Hon’ble High Court of Delhi stepped in to Restore a Soldier’s Right. After months of relentless effort, I have secured legal representation for my brother, Maj Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (Retd.) held in the UAE for more than 16 months.”

Actor Celina Jaitly on Tuesday welcomed the Delhi High Court's order permitting the appointment of a UAE-based legal firm to represent her brother, Major (retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, who has been detained in Dubai for the past 18 months. Celina took to her Instagram account to share her gratitude for the order and penned a heartfelt note. Actor Preity Zinta shared her support for Celina in the comments section. (Also read: Delhi HC directs MEA to issue order to appoint a legal firm to represent Celina Jaitly's brother detained in UAE )

In the comments section, Preity left a comment which read, “All the best babe. So happy things are moving in the right direction. Stay strong and done lose faith (red heart emoticons).” In response, Celina wrote, “love you PZ to the moon and back …”

More details about the case In a fresh update on the case as shared by news agency ANI, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue an order to a legal firm, Al Maree Partners, to represent Celina Jaitly's brother, Major (retd.) Vikrant Jaitly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The law firm is ready to handle the matter free of cost.

The name of the firm was suggested by the actor's counsel, Raghav Kacker, assisted by Advocates Madhav Agrawal and Suradhish Vats. It was submitted that the legal firm is willing to represent Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly is provided free of charge (pro bono). They have obtained the case details independently.

The actor’s petition claimed that her brother had been illegally abducted and detained in the UAE since September 2024. She contended that despite more than a year having passed, the Centre had failed to obtain even basic information about his welfare or legal status.