Dharmendra dancing with grandson Karan Deol at his sangeet is cutest thing on internet, fans hail their bond. Watch

Dharmendra was present along with his family members at the sangeet of his grandson Karan Deol on Friday. Karan is the son of Sunny Deol and is set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. Much to the surprise of fans and guests, the grandfather and grandson duo danced together on stage to the hit song Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana. Fans were elated to see Dharmendra dance with such enthusiasm even at the age of 87. Also read: Bobby Deol performs with wife Tanya, joins Sunny Deol to dance to Naiyo Naiyo at Karan Deol's sangeet. Watch videos Dharmendra and Karan Deol danced together at the sangeet.

Dharmendra's performance

A paparazzo shared a video of Dharmendra and Karan Deol dancing together on stage. Dharmendra is seen in a beige suit and tie while Karan is in a heavily embroidered sherwani. Karan's brother Rajveer Deol, in a black sherwani, is also seen dancing along with them. The video ends with Sunny Deol arriving on stage and giving Dharmendra a hug.

Fans react to Dharmendra-Karan Deol's dance

Fans loved the video and hailed their bond. A fan wrote, “A grandfather is dancing with his grandson in his sangeet! Nothing can be more precious than that, lucky grandson and grandfather as well! May Allah bless you with good health Dharam ji, love you.” Another wrote, “Cute dancing, our Bollywood legend.” One more commented, “Really wish everyone can dance as a grandparent to grandkids weddings like this! Nazar na lage (may they remain away from the evil eye).” “Awww that's adorable,” read yet another comment. “The bond and love can be seen…..Dharam paaji tussi great ho (You are great),” read one more comment.

Many also couldn't stop praising the Deol family. A fan wrote, “Deols are the sweetest, cutest and humblest family of Bollywood, may Allah bless this family with love and eternal happiness.” Another said, “Very grounded family not like others. God bless them all hope to see more videos.”

Other performances at sangeet

Not just Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also danced to their hit songs at Karan's sangeet. Sunny performed his Gadar song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke while Bobby danced to his romantic song Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai with his wife Tanya Deol. He also danced to Naiyo Naiyo.

