Dharmendra dies at 89: DK Shivakumar recalls Sholay shooting in Karnataka's Ramanagaram

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, on Monday condoled the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, saying his legacy will forever remain in people's hearts. He also recalled the shooting of Dharmendra's 'Sholay' film in Ramanagaram. Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar condoles demise of actor Dharmendra.

In a social media post on X, he wrote, “Saddened by the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra avaru. His charisma, warmth, and unforgettable performances defined an era of Indian cinema and touched millions of hearts. From the timeless magic of Sholay, filmed in our own Ramanagara, to countless memorable roles, his legacy will forever live on. My thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and admirers in this difficult hour. Om Shanti.”

Speaking to news agency PTI, the minister said, “Karnataka and Bengaluru are very proud of Dharmendra. Sholay was shot in my district, in Ramanagaram… He played a major role in the movie, which was recognised nationally and internationally. We are very proud of that film. On behalf of the Government of Karnataka and myself, we pray to God. There are many followers; we still remember him…”

The veteran actor, aged 89, passed away on Monday (November 24). In a career that saw him portray everything from action heroes to romantic leads and even elder statesmen, Dharmendra enjoyed more box-office success than most Bollywood actors, though the formal label of “superstar” curiously eluded him.

Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol began his film career with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960 at the age of 24. Over the next few years, he appeared in supporting roles in films such as Bandini, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Kaajal.

His breakthrough came with the 1965 war film Haqeeqat, which established him as a box-office draw. Phool Aur Patthar followed, cementing his status as a bankable star. From then until the late 1970s, Dharmendra remained among Bollywood’s leading actors, starring in major hits like Anupama, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Loafer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Dharam Veer.

In the 1980s, he shifted largely to action cinema, often leading ensemble casts in low-budget successes such as Badle Ki Aag, Ghulami, Loha, and Elaan-E-Jung. Across a career spanning 64 years, Dharmendra delivered 75 hits as a lead actor, the highest for any Hindi film star. This number surpasses the total career hits of several major superstars, including Amitabh Bachchan (57), Rajesh Khanna (42), Shah Rukh Khan (35), and Salman Khan (38).