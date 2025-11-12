Dharmendra health updates Live: Actor discharged from hospital, Bollywood events cancelled

On Tuesday, rumours about Dharmendra’s death circulated widely, prompting his family to dismiss the reports and appeal for privacy.

“The media seems to be in over-drive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” daughter Esha wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Dharmendra’s wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, also condemned the “irresponsible” media coverage of his health in a post on X, calling it “unforgivable.”

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," Malini wrote.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, were spotted visiting the veteran actor at the hospital.

The He-Man of Bollywood has a cinematic career spanning over six decades, with more than 300 films to his credit. Dharmendra is celebrated for his performances in classics such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas and Dharam Veer, among others.

In 2023, he appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar—a romantic comedy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple, Rocky and Rani. The film revolves around their contrasting personalities and their decision to live with each other's families for three months before getting married.