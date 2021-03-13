Dharmendra hints at heartbreak in new tweet, fans are concerned

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been sharing his thoughts on Twitter lately. The actor, who recently confessed he has was feeling sad, took to Twitter on Saturday morning to talk about heartbreak.

The tweet translation read, "I wasn't aware of my own simplicity all my life, I kept enduring." He shared the lines with an old black-and-white picture of himself.

Shaoor na aya saadgi ko meri ..... ummr bhar.....Main ..... sehta aya...... sehta hi aya..... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nbdFlFNwc9 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 12, 2021

Many fans responded to the tweet. One person commented, "Apno ne begana banaya; auro se maine pyaar paya (Our own made us strangers, I received love from others.)" To which Dharmendra replied, "Aisa kion hota hai Sarabjeet .... chalte chalte chaahat pali ....... de ke dard chalte bane ....... (Why does this happen, Sarabjeet... Along the journey, we embraced love... But they left us in pain...)".

Aisa kion hota hai Sarabjeet .... chalte chalte chaahat pali ....... de ke dard chalte bane ....... — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 13, 2021

Other fans requested the actor to take care. "How can someone be this lovely," a fan tweeted. "Bohot uunda Dharm ji.. (Very well said, Dharm ji) This is actually you.. Seede saade pyare Insaan hain aap. (You are a straightforward and a sweet human) Love you, best of regards," another fan said. "Itna handsome koy kaise ho sakta hai.. Sir really aap jaisa handsome to ub koy dikhta he nahi.. Waah ishwar aapko sada sehatmand rakhy (How can someone be this handsome. Sir really, no one looks as handsome as you today. Hope God always keeps you healthy)," a third fan said, referring to his old picture.

Last month, Dharmendra confessed he has been sad lately. The actor, in a reply to a fan, said, "Sumaila, iss be-ja chaahat ka haqdaar...Main nehin...masoomiyat hai aap sab ki ...hansta hoon hansaata hoon..magar..udaas rehta hoon ...'iss ummr mein kar ke be-dakhil ..mujhe meri dharti se...de diya sadma ...mujhe mere apnon ne' (Sumaila, I am not worthy of so much love. It is you who are the innocent ones. I laugh and I make others laugh... I stay sad. 'In this age, my loves one hurt me by throwing me out of my land')."

Dharmendra lives at his farmhouse near Mumbai while his wife Hema Malini and his children live in Mumbai. It was confirmed that the actor will return on the big screen for Apne 2. He will star with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and his grandson Karan Deol. Apne 2 will be directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the first film.

