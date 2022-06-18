Dharmendra recalls when he and Sharmila Tagore reached Anupama sets at 5 am for shoot on Hrishikesh Mukherjee's ‘order'

Actor Dharmendra took a trip down memory lane and shared an anecdote about shooting for his film Anupama. Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra posted a clip from the song Kuchh Dil Ne Kaha featuring himself and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. In the video, the duo is seen amid the greenery. (Also Read | Dharmendra dismisses rumours of his hospitalisation in new video message: 'Main chup hoon, bimaar nahi'. Watch)

Sharing the video, Dharmendra captioned the post, "At Panchgani (four-leaf clover emojis) we use to reach at 5 am. An order by our loving and respected director Hrish Da (folded hands emoji)."Anupama, released in 1966, is directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film features Dharmendra, Sharmila, Shashikala, Deven Verma and Surekha Pandit. The music was composed by Hemant Kumar.

pic.twitter.com/rd0HHXEYkn At Panchgani 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 we use to reach at 5am . An order by our loving and respected director Hrish Da 🙏 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 18, 2022

At the 1966 National Film Awards, the film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The film was critically acclaimed and was nominated for four Filmfare Awards and won Filmfare Award for Best Cinematography, B&W.

Dharmendra has been sharing posts on Twitter as he spoke about Anupama. Recently, he tweeted a video of the song Ya Dil Ki Suno Duniya Walon by Hemant. He captioned the post, "Nadim, Hemant Da will always be remembered with great love and respect."

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to refute reports about his ill health. In a 42-second-long video, Dharmendra said he might have been quiet regarding his well-being but he was "not ill".

"Friends, be positive, think positive. Life will be positive. I'm silent, but not ill. Rumours keep cropping up," the actor said in the clip. Citing the lyrics of the song Bura Mat Suno from his 1969 hit film Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, the actor urged his fans to take care. "Love each other, be good to each other. Life will be beautiful," he said in the video. He wrote in the caption, "Friends, with Love to you all."

Dharmendra will be seen next in Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON