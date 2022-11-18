Did you notice Anurag Kashyap in Monica O My Darling? Here are more Easter eggs you may have missed

Rajkummar Rao's and Huma Qureshi's film Monica O My Darling has received positive reviews ever since its release on Netflix last week. The twisted dark comedy also has various references from the film industry, which were fun to discover during its runtime. From cameos by Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan to several well-known filmmakers, the film has a lot that can go unnoticed in one watch. Also read: Monica O My Darling movie review: This Rajkummar Rao film tries too hard to impress

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film revolves around a robotics expert named Jayant Arkhedkar (Rajkummar Rao), who tries to execute a well-planned murder with the help of his oddball colleagues but ends up in a mess. The dark comedy drama also stars Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Zayn Marie Khan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel.

As soon as the film released on Netflix, many noticed various references from Bollywood as well as Hollywood in the film. Some of them were also shared by IMDB on Instagram. Abhimanyu Dassani, who made his Bollywood debut with Vasan Bala's 2018 film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, was seen as one of the employees at the company, sipping water, like he did in the film. Radhika, his co-star in the 2018 film, was also seen in a blink and miss role of the photographer named Supri, who spotted a dead body.

Those who actually paused the screen at the time of Zayn Marie Khan's Shalu talking on the phone outside her house could also see a list of various filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Abbas Mastan, Quentin Tarantino, Vishal Bharadwaj with their house numbers in the film. But hardly anyone noticed the name of Sarika Vartak, who is not a filmmaker but the name of Urmila Matondkar's character in the film Ek Hasina Thi.

Rajkummar's robotic machine also reminded of Spider-Man villain Dr Octopus's robotic project. Huma Qureshi's lines from a scene reminded of Tabu's lines from Maqbool. Huma also Bates Motel from the film Psycho to Hotel Prince Amar named after Dev Anand's character in the film Jewel Thief are also spotted.

Many were mind blown by the references and reacted to the same on social media. A viewer wrote, “There is no Easter eggs in this movie. The movie is in the Easter eggs (an artificial chocolate egg given at Easter).” Another said, “Vansal Bala is literally a FILM FAN.” One more commented, “Its like Mona Lisa.. har angle se kuch naya mil hi jayega (something new will be found on seeing from a different angle).”

