Diljit Dosanjh explains why he missed Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer launch: 'Taking care of some things’

Though the singer is currently busy with his concert commitments, he assured fans that he would be back soon. He said, "I am taking care of some things here; you do the same thing. Jaldi Main Bhi Vaapas Aaunga (I will also come back soon). Enjoy the trailer. If you like it, share it. If you don't, still share it! After all, it's Imtiaz Ali's film."

During the event, a video was played in which Diljit explained his absence. He said, "Hello folks, this is Diljit Dosanjh. Love and greetings to all. You are going to watch the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga, so enjoy it. I am in Texas, so I could not come. Tonight's show in Texas is sold out."

Many speculations have been doing the rounds after Diljit Dosanjh skipped the trailer launch of his upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga . Some reports even claimed that the singer-actor would skip the film’s promotions altogether. However, Diljit put all such rumours to rest by appearing in a video message during the trailer launch.

Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer The trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga was released in Mumbai on Tuesday. The launch event was attended by the film’s other stars, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina, along with director Imtiaz Ali. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah in a pivotal role.

The film revolves around a love story set during the India-Pakistan Partition. It moves between the past and the present, with Vedang playing a younger version of Naseeruddin Shah, who is in love with Sharvari’s character. However, their love story remains incomplete. The narrative shows Naseeruddin’s character recounting his unfinished love story to Diljit Dosanjh.

Imtiaz spoke about the film at the trailer launch and said, “Main Vaapas Aaunga is a personal story of love and longing which remained in someone’s heart for 78 years after the partition of the country. It is also an echo of hundreds of stories that I heard from the veteran generation that has seen partition with their own eyes.”

Diljit and Imtiaz last collaborated on the critically acclaimed biographical musical drama based on the life of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The film also starred Parineeti Chopra in a lead role. Like Amar Singh Chamkila, the music of Main Vaapas Aaunga has been composed by AR Rahman.