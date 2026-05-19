Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina depict unfulfilled romance amid partition story

The trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga is finally here, and it brings back the emotional, old-world romance that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is best known for. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, the film appears to blend romance, nostalgia and generational memories into an emotional cinematic journey. Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedant Raina depict soulful unfinished romance amid partition story. (YouTube )

The makers unveiled the trailer on Monday, giving audiences a deeper look into the film’s world after the teaser and songs had already generated strong curiosity online.

A story rooted in love and belonging The trailer hints at a layered story that moves between the past and present, exploring themes of separation, memory, identity and emotional longing. Staying true to Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling style, the film seems less interested in dramatic spectacle and more focused on emotional connections that stay with people across time.

Set against the backdrop of partition memories, Main Vaapas Aaunga appears to follow a deeply personal journey tied to unfinished love and the emotional scars carried across generations. The trailer shows Naseeruddin Shah’s character, severely ill, narrating his past to Diljit Dosanjh’s character. The role in the past is played by Vedant Raina and his unfinished love story with Sharvari’s character. The story moves back and forth between past and present opting for non linear approach, the partition, the heartbreak of losing loved ones.

The visuals lean heavily into warmth and nostalgia, with quiet conversations, longing glances and moments of emotional stillness shaping much of the trailer’s mood.

Imtiaz Ali opens up about the film Speaking about the trailer and the emotional core of the film, Imtiaz Ali shared how personal the story feels to him. “What have we left behind? What is the love that we carried in our hearts when we crossed the river of time?”

He adds, “Main Vaapas Aaunga is a personal story of love and longing which remained in someone’s heart for 78 years after the partition of the country. It is also an echo of hundreds of stories that I heard from the veteran generation that has seen partition with their own eyes.”

The filmmaker goes onto say, “The film looks back from a contemporary point of view at the heart beats of a dynamic generation. I feel privileged and grateful to get the chance to work on this story and make this film. I along with Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films present the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga with love. See you in theatres on the 12th of June.”