Diljit Dosanjh writes ‘censored before release’ amid row over Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3; here's what it really means

Amid the controversy surrounding his collaboration with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share a cryptic post about censoring a project even before its release. Also read: FWICE calls for ban on Diljit Dosanjh’s projects in India: ‘He hurt Indian sentiments by working with Hania Aamir' On Monday, Diljit took to Instagram to re-share the post, which titled ‘Censored before release?’

Did Diljit react to the stir?

On Monday, Diljit took to Instagram to re-share the post, which titled ‘Censored before release?’ The post refers to his long-delayed film Panjab 95. His post comes at a time when he is facing backlash for working with Hania Aamir following the tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor.

Diljit re-shared a cryptic post referring to his previous film, Panjab 95, being banned before its release. The post recounts filmmaker Sunayana Suresh’s experience of watching the movie and sharing how the director and Diljit are standing by the film, not agreeing to the 127 cuts suggested by the CBFC.

Despite the controversy surrounding his collaboration with Hania, Diljit is moving forward with promoting Sardaar Ji 3 globally.

His Insta Story.

About Panjab 95

Panjab 95 is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film sheds light on his pursuit of justice during Punjab's tumultuous militancy period, highlighting his investigations into human rights violations and the disappearances of Sikhs.

Jaswant investigated the mass cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. In 1995, he mysteriously disappeared, and a decade later, in 2005, four police officers were arrested for his alleged abduction and murder. In 2007, the Punjab and Haryana High Court extended their initial seven-year sentence to life imprisonment.

Panjab 95, directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies, has not been released in India yet. The movie was delayed after running into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In 2023, Panjab 95 was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) but was removed from the line-up without any official statement from the organisers.

About Sardaarji 3

Diljit posted the trailer of the film, which unveiled Hania’s presence in the film, on Instagram on Sunday. As per the trailer, Hania will be seen joining Diljit's character as a ghost hunter tasked with removing a spirit from a mansion in the United Kingdom. In the horror comedy, both Hania and Neeru Bajwa will be seen romancing Diljit. Sharing the video on Instagram, Diljit captioned it, "Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN”. The film also stars Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, Sapna Pabbi and others in prominent roles. It is directed by Amar Hundal.

The first instalment of Sardaar Ji was directed by Rohit Jugraj, also starred Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa. The film was released in 2015. Sardaar Ji 2 was also directed by Rohit. The second instalment of the Punjabi fantasy horror-comedy Sardaarji came out in 2016.

The horror-comedy, which is the third installment in the Sardaar Ji franchise, is believed to be skipping a theatrical release in India and will premiere overseas on June 27.