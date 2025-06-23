FWICE calls for ban on Diljit Dosanjh’s projects in India: ‘He hurt Indian sentiments by working with Hania Aamir'

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions between India and Pakistan remain strained, reviving conversation around banning Indian actors from collaborating with Pakistani talent. Amidst this, BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), has criticised Diljit Dosanjh for working with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir on Sardaar Ji 3, demanding a complete ban on all his future projects. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 trailer with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir not available on YouTube in India Diljit Dosanjh will star alongside Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.

FWICE calls for a ban on Diljit

In an interview with Hindustan Times, BN Tiwari voiced his discontent over Diljit's collaboration with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, stating that it hurts Indian sentiments.

“By working with a Pakistani actor, Diljit has hurt Indian sentiments. He has disrespected the sentiments of the nation and insulted the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artists raises serious questions about his loyalty and priorities.

He added, “We have heard that the film is not being released in India. But if they plan to release it, we will ban it. For now, they are releasing overseas only. That being said, Diljit working with a Pakistani actor is something we are not ready to overlook. We have called for a strict ban on all upcoming films, songs or any other sort of projects. We will also issue a formal letter on the same today. Along with Diljit, we have also called for a ban on the producers of the film regarding all their upcoming films”.

According to BN Tiwari, they had reached out to the makers some time back, asking for an explanation regarding the same. But never heard back from them.

“Humne letter de diya tha, ko jawab nahi aaya. Ab seedha ban karenge (We gave them a letter but didn’t get a response from the team. Now, we will directly ban them),” he says while concluding.

About Sardaar Ji 3

Diljit shared the official trailer of the film, which unveiled Hania’s presence in the film, on Sunday. In the film, Hania will be seen joining Diljit's character as a ghost hunter tasked with removing a spirit from a mansion in the United Kingdom. In the horror comedy, both Hania and Neeru Bajwa will be seen romancing Diljit. Sharing the video on Instagram, Diljit captioned it, "Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN”. The film also stars Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, Sapna Pabbi and others in prominent roles. It is directed by Amar Hundal.