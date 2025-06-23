Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 trailer with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir not available on YouTube in India

No Sardaar Ji 3 on YouTube in India

On Sunday, Diljit shared the trailer of his upcoming film on Instagram. He also posted a link to the trailer on YouTube. However, the trailer is not available on YouTube in India.

It seems the trailer has been geo-blocked in India. "The uploader has not made this video available in your country," read the message on the platform, with text, “Video unavailable”.

However, the teaser and songs, which feature Diljit and Neeru Bajwa are available to watch in India. The trailer can be watched on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Diljit is getting backlash for starring with Pakistani actor Hania following the tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated significantly following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people. The incident has sparked a diplomatic crisis. On May 7, Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Amid the tensions, calls to boycott Pakistani actors gained steam once again, with the release of Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s Abir Gulaal getting stalled.

About Sardaarji 3

In the film, Hania will be seen joining Diljit's character as a ghost hunter tasked with removing a spirit from a mansion in the United Kingdom. In the horror comedy, both Hania and Neeru Bajwa will be seen romancing Diljit. Sharing the video on Instagram, Diljit captioned it, "Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN”. The film also stars Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, Sapna Pabbi and others in prominent roles. It is directed by Amar Hundal.

The first instalment of Sardaar Ji was directed by Rohit Jugraj, also starred Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa. The film was released in 2015. Sardaar Ji 2 was also directed by Rohit. The second instalment of the Punjabi fantasy horror-comedy Sardaarji came out in 2016.