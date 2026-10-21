‘Doosra, Delhi Belly both got A certificates’: Filmmaker Abhinay Deo says he has never fought with CBFC, reveals his experience with the board | Excl

When Sourav Ganguly took off his shirt and waved it from the Lord’s balcony after India’s memorable NatWest Series victory in 2002, it became one of the defining moments in Indian cricket. While the celebration is remembered for its sheer audacity, filmmaker Abhinay Deo sees it as a statement of confidence from a team that was no longer willing to play second fiddle. That spirit of defiance forms the heart of his upcoming film Doosra, which connects the Indian cricketer’s rebellious streak with the story of Tara, a young woman growing up in a conservative household in Rajasthan who begins questioning the restrictions imposed on her.

Filmmaker Abhinay Deo says he has never fought with the CBFC, recalls getting A certificates for Doosra and Delhi Belly.

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Starring Plabita Borthakur as Tara, the film uses a landmark moment in cricket to explore a much more personal struggle for freedom. Beyond its central theme, the film has also received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), raising questions about how filmmakers navigate the certification process while trying to preserve their stories. Abhinay, however, says his experience with the board has been largely hassle-free, unlike the challenges other filmmakers have spoken about.

Abhinay Deo on the CBFC and Doosra's A certificate

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According to several reports, CBFC flagged a few scenes in Doosra, including a brief shot of a nude photograph in an adult magazine that Tara's father catches her looking at as a child. The board also raised concerns about a reference to the Babri Masjid episode and sought changes to the scene. However, director Abhinay Deo was reluctant to alter footage he considered important to the story and chose to accept an A certificate instead of making the requested cuts.

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{{^usCountry}} Abhinay points to his 2011 dark comedy Delhi Belly as an example of how smoothly the certification process has worked for him. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he says, “My experience with anything that could be considered objectionable goes back to Delhi Belly, my first movie, and now Doosra, my latest film. Interestingly, both films were adult-rated, and both were passed without cuts. My meeting with the board lasted seven or eight minutes, maybe ten. They asked what rating I was expecting, and I said a U/A rating would be great, but if that meant cuts, I would rather go without them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhinay points to his 2011 dark comedy Delhi Belly as an example of how smoothly the certification process has worked for him. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he says, “My experience with anything that could be considered objectionable goes back to Delhi Belly, my first movie, and now Doosra, my latest film. Interestingly, both films were adult-rated, and both were passed without cuts. My meeting with the board lasted seven or eight minutes, maybe ten. They asked what rating I was expecting, and I said a U/A rating would be great, but if that meant cuts, I would rather go without them.” {{/usCountry}}

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He explains that the board asked him to change just one word in Doosra, much as it had done with Delhi Belly. “It’s a very interesting story because both my films were adult-rated with just one word changed. I have never had a fight with them,” he adds.

Abhinay is quick to clarify that his experience may not reflect what other filmmakers have gone through. For Doosra, he says, the team was comfortable with an A certificate because it felt the film was not necessarily meant for younger viewers to watch on their own. However, he believes its themes could still resonate with them. “We were very clear that we were fine with an adult certification. This is not a film for a 13-year-old to come and watch on their own, though it is a very important film for a 13-year-old to see as well,” he explains. He adds that he has no issue with the film eventually reaching audiences on a streaming platform.

Abhinay Deo wanted Doosra to play without an interval

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At around 78 minutes, Doosra is considerably shorter than most mainstream theatrical releases. Abhinay believes the film's length and intense storytelling make it well suited to a continuous screening without an interval. While the team had hoped to avoid a break, the director admits that the final decision is not entirely in their hands.

“In a 78-minute film that is an intense drama, I think it can very easily go without a break. There are some films where the first half itself is longer than 78 minutes these days,” he says. While he understands that exhibitors have commercial considerations, including selling refreshments during intervals, he believes the film's viewing experience deserves equal consideration. “I understand that they need to sell popcorn, but at the end of the day, they exist because of films. They need to be a little more sensitive towards the films as well,” he explains.

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Abhinay says he had hoped to achieve a similar uninterrupted screening with Doosra after his experience with Delhi Belly. The film does have a natural break point around its midpoint, marked by a jump in the timeline, which could work as an interval if required. Still, he would prefer audiences to watch the drama unfold without interruption. “Imagine, you’re at the 38-minute mark and you’re taking a break. You haven’t even had the popcorn bucket you bought before the film started,” he says with a laugh.

What is Doosra about?

Set against the backdrop of India's famous 2002 NatWest Series victory over England, Doosra takes the image of Sourav Ganguly celebrating at Lord’s and gives it a different meaning. The film follows Tara, a young girl who struggles to fit into her conservative household and begins questioning the expectations placed on her. When she watches his defiant celebration on television, his refusal to conform inspires her to find the courage to challenge the rules governing her own life, even if it means facing the consequences.

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Doosra is produced by Masha Sajdeh and Rohan Sajdeh, with Neeta Shah as co-producer. The story and screenplay are written by Agnello Oswin Dias, while Ram Sampat has composed the original score. The film stars Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema and Krishna Gokani. The film releases on October 23.