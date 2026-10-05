Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn film mints 272 crore, beats Raid 2, Bhooth Bangla lifetime hauls in opening weekend itself

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 3: After a record-breaking start on Friday, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion jas continued its rampage over the remaining weekend. The film soared past several milestones in its first three days, stopping just short of the ₹300-crore mark. The film is already among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2026, and it still hasn’t even seen its first Monday in theatres yet. If it gets a solid first week, Drishyam 3 will climb higher on that list very quickly.

Drishyam 3 box office update

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn in a still from the film.

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The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion were proof of how well it was slated to perform. The film minted ₹50 crore in gross earnings from India even before release. This converted into a strong opening day, helping the film amass ₹93 crore worldwide on Friday. The momentum continued beyond that, on to Saturday and Sunday as well.

The Abhishek Pathak directorial earned ₹53.50 crore net on Saturday in addition to the ₹62 crore it earned on Friday. On Sunday, it reported net earnings of ₹61 crore. This takes the Drishyam The Conclusion’s domestic earnings to ₹176.50 crore net ( ₹211.80 crore gross) after three days. The film has set the record for the seventh biggest opening weekend for a Hindi film, almost rivalling Sultan and beating War and Tiger 3.

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Deep Dive What were Drishyam 3's box office earnings in its opening weekend? Drishyam 3 earned ₹272 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, with ₹176.50 crore net from India. Why is Drishyam 3 significant in Ajay Devgn's career? Drishyam 3 is on track to become Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film if it surpasses the collections of Drishyam 2 and Tanhaji. How did Drishyam 3 perform compared to other recent big-budget films? Drishyam 3 surpassed the lifetime collections of several recent films, including Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, within its opening weekend.

{{^usCountry}} Overseas, Drishyam 3 did not have the same kind of craze and fervour, but it still performed better than most of Ajay Devgn's films. According to trade sources, Drishyam The Conclusion has remained steady overseas in its first three days. So far, it has earned just over $6 million in international territories. This takes its worldwide gross to ₹273 crore in its opening weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, Drishyam 3 did not have the same kind of craze and fervour, but it still performed better than most of Ajay Devgn's films. According to trade sources, Drishyam The Conclusion has remained steady overseas in its first three days. So far, it has earned just over $6 million in international territories. This takes its worldwide gross to ₹273 crore in its opening weekend. {{/usCountry}}

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Drishyam 3 beats Raid 2, Bhooth Bangla

Drishyam 3’s mind-blowing start has put many pan-India films in the shade. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of many recent big-budget films, including Ajay Devgn’s own film, Raid 2 ( ₹243 crore), Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹266 crore), and Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla ( ₹247 crore). Drishyam 3 is now on course to become Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film of all time. For that, it will have to surpass Drishyam 2 ( ₹347 crore) and Tanhaji ( ₹367 crore).

All about Drishyam The Conclusion

The third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from Drishyam 2 in a cameo. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film released in theatres on October 2, a date quite significant for the franchise.