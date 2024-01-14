Dunki worldwide box office collection day 24: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer makes 458.69 cr worldwide

Rajkumar Hirani’s Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki has made ₹458.69 crore worldwide in 24 days. The film released on December 21 last year, ahead of Christmas, and had its share of ups and downs at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film made a business of ₹223.22 crore in India alone. (Also Read: Dunki box office collection day 19: Shah Rukh Khan film slows down on third week, collects ₹1.6 crore) A still from Dunki

Box office numbers

The official handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared on their Instagram account that the film has done a business of ₹458.69 crore worldwide. They wrote, “Our heart melts everytime we see your love growing at the Box Office!” adding that the film is “winning over hearts qayamat tak (till eternity)!”

Sacnilk.com wrote that the film collected ₹160.22 crore net in its first week, ₹46.25 crore in its second week and ₹15.4 crore in its third week. The film raked in ₹0.55 crore on day 23 and ₹0.8 crore on day 24 in India. The gross collection in India stands at ₹267.50 crore. On Saturday, the film showed an overall occupancy of 21.18%.

About Dunki

Dunki revolves around the issue of immigration with its title taken from the term ‘donkey journey,’ referring to the ‘donkey flight’ - the dangerous routes people worldwide take to reach places they want to immigrate to. Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar played key roles in the film. Shah Rukh had a great 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan setting the box office ringing. Dunki received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The review by Hindustan Times states, “Laced with director Rajkumar Hirani's signature style, Dunki rides high on emotions, with humour peppered in quantity that at times get too much to digest. Definitely not one of the best works from Hirani, yet Dunki effortlessly manages to keep you hooked. Be it crossing the desserts in Iran or snowy mountains of their next destination, Shah Rukh doesn't fail to charm you.”

