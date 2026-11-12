Emraan Hashmi blames Aditya Datt for his ‘serial kisser’ image at Gunmaaster G9 trailer launch, says he has faced the consequences for 20 years

The trailer of Gunmaaster G9 starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role was unveiled on Wednesday. This marks his reunion with filmmaker Aditya Datt and well, the actor has a bone to pick with him. At the trailer launch in Pune, Emraan talked about his on-screen image from the early days of his career, especially the ‘serial kisser’ image. Sharing the stage with Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, director Aditya Datt and producer Deepak Mukut, he also spoke about his reunion with the team of Aashiq Banaya Aapne and why their latest collaboration is designed for the big screen.

Emraan Hashmi jokes about his image

Emraan Hashmi recalls how parents sent kids to bed when his films aired on TV at Gunmaaster G9 trailer launch in Pune.

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Whilst addressing the media and the fans, Emraan was quick to bring up his reputation from the early 2000s, when his romantic films often made headlines for their bold content. Taking a dig at himself, he said, “These were the films that, whenever they aired on TV, parents would decide it was time to send their children to bed.” He added, “This is all thanks to him (Aditya Datt). I've been dealing with the consequences for 20 years.”

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The actor also spoke about working with director Aditya and composer Himesh Reshammiya again, almost 21 years after Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005). While the trio had discussed several stories over the years, Emraan said they wanted to wait for the right film to bring them together. “I think when we wanted to collaborate again; there were several stories we discussed,” he said. “But we were clear that whenever we came together for a film, it should be a celebration of cinema, something we would enjoy watching as fans when we go to the theatre.”

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{{^usCountry}} Emraan hopes audiences will be able to immerse themselves in the film's world and enjoy it as a complete theatrical experience. “When people come together to collaborate, I feel Gunmaaster G9 has come together really well. It is the kind of commercial film where, once you enter the theatre, you get completely absorbed in its world. You will be entertained throughout. This is a big film, and it is meant to be enjoyed on the big screen,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emraan hopes audiences will be able to immerse themselves in the film's world and enjoy it as a complete theatrical experience. “When people come together to collaborate, I feel Gunmaaster G9 has come together really well. It is the kind of commercial film where, once you enter the theatre, you get completely absorbed in its world. You will be entertained throughout. This is a big film, and it is meant to be enjoyed on the big screen,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Why the team chose real locations

The film was shot across Haridwar, Dehradun and Rishikesh over a period of nearly 60 days. The actor said one of the things he particularly enjoyed was getting away from studio floors and shooting in actual locations. “Today, when you look at the way films are being made, you see actors shooting in studios. A lot of films are shot against green screens,” he said. “We stepped out and shot at real locations, despite the technical and logistical challenges involved. Getting that in real locations is but thankfully these occasions, the people there, they were very supportive”.

About Gunmaaster G9

Gunmaaster G9 is a Himesh Reshammiya musical, produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir. The film is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and produced under the banner of SRE Studios LLP. PEN Marudhar is handling its all-India distribution, while Phars Films will release it overseas. The film will release worldwide in theatres on November 27, 2026.