Exclusive | Atlee not approached to direct Don 3; rumours of him directing Shah Rukh Khan ‘completely untrue’

After actor Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3, there have been several reports about the film's casting that would revive the franchise. A report claimed that Shah Rukh Khan is now going to reprise the role, but on one condition. He wants Atlee, who directed him in Jawan, to helm the project. However, sources close to the project have exclusively disclosed that this rumour is not true. Atlee has directed several superhit films like Theri, Mersal and Jawan.

Atlee not approached for Don 3 A source close to the project informs, “The rumors around Atlee being brought on Don 3 are completely untrue. Atlee has never been approached for the film and has nothing to do with the franchise.”

When Atlee spoke about working with Shah Rukh on Jawan In an interview in 2023 with Hindustan Times, Atlee had shared about his experience of working with Shah Rukh. “I learnt a lot from Khan sir, by being patient, getting everything right, taking the film to the next level. Shah Rukh sir has taught me to raise the bar. My next film will have even better energy and we'll make something bigger than Jawan,” he said.

Jawan is one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood. The film had entered the ₹1000 crore club globally within 18 days of its release. Apart from Shah Rukh, Jawan also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone also made cameo appearances in the film. The film was released on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.