Exclusive: Nargis Fakhri finds love again?

Actor Nargis Fakhri who is currently in LA seems to be in love again. Although the actor is tight lipped about it, we have got some details.
Published on Jan 20, 2022 10:16 AM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

Actor Nargis Fakhri, who rose to fame with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar (2011), was once in the news for her rumoured relationship with actor Uday Chopra before moving on to date American director Matt Alonzo and then chef Justin Santos. Fakhri, 42, spoke about breaking up with Santos in October last year.

Now, it appears that she has fallen in love again. We’ve learned that Fakhri, who is currently in Los Angeles, US, is seeing an entrepreneur there. It appears that she began seeing Kashmir-born Tony Beig, 37, who also happens to be the MD of a conglomerate, towards the end of 2021.

A source says, “They met socially and instantly hit it off. They love spending time in each other’s company, and you will often find them going out together. Nargis wants to keep it very low-profile as it’s still very new. But there seems to be love blossoming.”

Despite several attempts, Fakhri didn’t respond to us. Her representative says, “She only wishes to talk about her work.” The actor is expected to return to India soon.

