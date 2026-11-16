HT Exclusive: Sunny Deol's Suryaa postponed amid controversy over doctors' portrayal and CBFC delay, makers refuse to compromise on film's vision

Sunny Deol's upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak has been postponed and will no longer hit theatres on November 20 as scheduled. The makers have decided to hold back the release until the film receives certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The move comes amid objections from members of the medical fraternity over the film's portrayal of doctors. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has declined to hear another PIL seeking a stay on the film's release, noting that a similar plea is already being heard by a different bench.

Sunny Deol's Suryaa postponed

Sunny Deol's Suryaa delays theatrical release amid doctors' objections; new date to be announced after CBFC clearance.

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Confirming the delay to Hindustan Times, the makers said they wanted Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak to release in the form they had originally envisioned. They also appealed to the media and members of the medical fraternity to watch the entire film before judging it on the basis of its teaser or promotional clips.

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In an official statement, the team said the release had been pushed as the film was yet to complete the certification process. A fresh date will be announced once it receives the required clearance. The makers also responded to the criticism over certain scenes in the promotional material. They pointed out that opinions about the film's story and intent were being formed even though the complete film had not been screened for those raising concerns, except for the certification authorities. They maintained that a few seconds of footage cannot give viewers a fair understanding of the characters, the larger narrative or what the film ultimately wants to convey.

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{{^usCountry}} Presented by Kamal Mukut, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Joseph, which was well received by critics and audiences. The Hindi version has been adapted for a new audience while keeping the emotional depth and investigative thread of the original intact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Presented by Kamal Mukut, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Joseph, which was well received by critics and audiences. The Hindi version has been adapted for a new audience while keeping the emotional depth and investigative thread of the original intact. {{/usCountry}}

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Kamal Mukut with Sunny Deol,

Presenter Kamal Mukut maintained that the makers have complete faith in the film and want audiences to see it as originally intended. He said, “Our intention has always been to bring SURYAA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak to audiences exactly as it was envisioned. We strongly believe in the film, its story and what it ultimately stands for. It is unfortunate that an entire narrative is being constructed around a few seconds of promotional footage when the complete film has not been viewed.”

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He also stressed that the team respects the certification process but does not want its creative vision to be compromised. “We respect the certification process and are committed to following every required procedure. At the same time, we remain equally committed to protecting the creative integrity of the film. We sincerely request the media fraternity and audiences to view the film objectively and experience the complete story before arriving at any conclusions.”

The makers have also clarified that Suryaa is not an attempt to portray the medical profession in a negative light. They said the film focuses on corruption, exploitation and organised malpractice by certain individuals, rather than making a sweeping statement about the entire medical fraternity. The team added that it has no intention of discrediting doctors who continue to serve patients with honesty and dedication.

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The controversy surrounding the film

The postponement comes amid objections from members of the medical fraternity. Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain a PIL seeking a stay on the Sunny Deol-starrer, which was scheduled to release on November 20. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma observed that a similar petition was already pending before a single-judge bench. It said there was no need for another case on the same issue and asked the petitioners to join the ongoing proceedings instead. They were also allowed to continue raising their concerns with the relevant authorities.

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The earlier petition was taken up on November 2, when the single judge issued notices to the authorities seeking their responses. Filed by Dr Nachiketa Bhatia and Dr Dhruv Chauhan, the plea alleged that the film portrays doctors in private hospitals as corrupt and glorifies violence against medical professionals. The petitioners also objected to scenes in the trailer that they claimed create a negative impression of the medical fraternity.

They further raised concerns about public law and order and sought the intervention of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC. Their plea asked the authorities to examine the allegedly objectionable scenes and dialogues and direct the makers to modify or remove them. During the hearing, their counsel argued that the matter was sensitive and required consideration under a PIL. However, the division bench declined to entertain a separate petition while the same issue was already before the High Court.

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The CBFC's counsel informed the court that the film was yet to receive certification and that its application was still under consideration. The court was also told that Suryaa is a Hindi remake of a South Indian film Joseph that is already available in the public domain.

About Suryaa

Directed by M. Padmakumar, the film also features Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal. With the November 20 release date no longer on the cards, the makers will announce a fresh date once the certification process is completed.