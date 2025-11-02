Fans from around the world gather outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat on his 60th birthday. Watch

It is nothing short of a global celebration outside Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, as thousands of fans gathered to celebrate the superstar’s 60th birthday. Admirers from across India and around the world, including Japan, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Nepal, Indonesia, and Kolkata, have converged at Bandra’s seafront, holding placards, chanting his name, and singing songs from his blockbuster films. Fans from all around the world have landed at Mannat to have glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday.

Fans throng to have a look at Shah Rukh Khan

Among the most heartwarming moments came from a mother-daughter duo from the United Kingdom, who proudly called themselves lifelong fans of Shah Rukh. “We have been big fans of Shah Rukh for 12 years. I am an artist, and he knows me. He has mentioned me on several occasions. I have met him three times,” the mother told news agency ANI. The pair then delighted the crowd by reciting the superstar’s iconic dialogue, “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai,” and singing Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The enthusiasm wasn’t limited to Europe. Fans from Japan held up giant posters and handmade banners wishing their favourite actor a happy birthday. “We came all the way from Japan just to celebrate with other fans here at Mannat,” one fan shared. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's fans from Dubai expressed their admiration through songs and slogans. “We have come from Dubai just to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan and his birthday. We love him and wish him good health, long life, and happiness,” said Preeti, a Dubai-based fan.

One group of fans, known as the “SRK Warriors” from Kolkata, undertook a 33-hour-long train journey just to catch a glimpse of the superstar. “We hoped he would come out today. We are sure we’ll see him either today or tomorrow,” one fan said. “Thousands wanted to come, but police restrictions made it difficult. Still, we somehow managed to reach here.”

Shah Rukh's annual birthday celebration with fans

Every year, Shah Rukh Khan marks his birthday by stepping out onto Mannat’s balcony to wave at his fans who gather by the thousands. The tradition has become one of Bollywood’s most beloved sights, Shah Rukh greeting an ocean of fans while blowing kisses and thanking them for their love. Over the decades, this ritual has become symbolic of his relationship with his audience.

This year, however, the atmosphere was slightly different. While fans thronged Mannat in massive numbers, the star himself is currently staying at his Pali Hill residence as Mannat undergoes extensive renovation. The building, renowned for its grand façade and sea-facing view, is undergoing refurbishment, although the outer gates remain a popular pilgrimage spot for fans year-round.