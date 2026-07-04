Farah Khan Ali opens up about teenage romance with Bobby Deol: ‘We held hands, wrote letters to each other’

Before Bobby Deol found lasting love with Tanya Deol, the actor was linked to jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali during their teenage years. Over the years, rumours suggested that Bobby's relationship with actor Neelam Kothari began while he was with Farah, leading to speculation that it had caused a rift between the two women. However, Farah has now set the record straight, dismissing those rumours and opening up about her bond with both Bobby and Neelam. Farah Khan Ali recalls childhood romance with Bobby Deol.

Farah Khan Ali on childhood romance with Bobby Deol In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Farah said she and Bobby were "childhood sweethearts" and explained that their relationship was nothing like what people associate with dating today. She said, "We were childhood sweethearts. I had a massive crush on him. He had a massive crush on me. And that's it. I mean, nothing more. We held hands. We wrote letters to each other. That's it. No dating? No. I mean, in those days it wasn't like today. I was 16, Bobby was 17. That was around 40 years ago; life was very different. Today it's not the same when you're 16 and 17."

She also clarified that Neelam entered Bobby's life only after her own teenage relationship with him had ended and dismissed suggestions that Neelam had come between them. She said, "That's not true at all. Neelam is my dearest friend. She came into Bobby's life after Bobby and me. So, it wasn't like she broke us up. I would not agree with that. We are very close. We had the most amazing childhood memories and we are still in touch. And honestly, I'm saying this because I'm the most blunt person and I've not done anything in my life which I regret."

Bobby and Neelam were in a relationship for nearly five years before the actor made his Bollywood debut. The two eventually parted ways amicably in the early 1990s. Farah also revealed that Bobby and his wife, Tanya, are like family to her and said she is happy that they found each other.

Bobby is now married to Tanya Deol, and the couple have two sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. The actor has previously revealed that Aryaman is preparing to enter the film industry. Farah Khan Ali, meanwhile, married DJ Aqeel in 1999. The couple separated in 2023.