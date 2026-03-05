Govinda admits being attracted to ‘doll-like’ Neelam Kothari, talks about their romance: ‘Hum bawaal machate the’

Bollywood actor Govinda was one of the biggest stars in Bollywood in the 1990s and delivered a string of consecutive hits. During the decade, the actor was also linked to Neelam Kothari, and there were rumours that the two were in a relationship despite Govinda being married. Now, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Govinda admitted that they were close and that he was attracted to the actor. Govinda admits being attracted to Neelam Kothari's doll-like personality.

Govinda opens up about his affair with Neelam Kothari When asked about his affair with Neelam, Govinda replied, “Dekhiye hum sab jitne youngsters, jo gaon type ka hote hain, unn sabhi ke liye goriyan bahut achi lagti hain (See all of us village folk, we like fair women) Yeh jo opposite attraction hai na, yeh hua karta hai. (This attraction for someone who is the opposite kind, this happens.) She was different and such a good girl. Aise lagta tha jaise doll hai. (She looked like a doll).”

He said that she had a doll-like personality, which left a strong impression on him. He recalled that he used to watch her films and whistle in admiration, and had never imagined that he would one day get the chance to work with her. He added that when she eventually became his co-star, he could hardly believe it.

He added, “Uss time pe… Abhi yeh jaise affairs hote hain, vaise toh hote nahi the. Hum bawaal machate the… Ho gaya, lag raha hai chal raha hai. Pehle vala romance hota tha, voh dekhne maatr ka tha. Kitna acha kaam kar paye na hum log. Har film dekhiye… gaane superhit, filmein hit. (Back then, affairs were not like how they are today. We would make a lot of noise… We would think something is happening. Back then, romance was about just looking at each other. We got to do such good work together. See, every film was a hit and the songs were hits).”

Earlier too, in a conversation with Stardust in 1990, Govinda had openly spoken about his admiration for Neelam and said, “We had so many films together. We met so often, and the more I got to know her, the more I liked her. She was the kind of woman any man would have lost his heart to. I lost mine.”

Govinda and Neelam Kothari’s films Govinda and Neelam were one of Bollywood’s most popular on-screen pairs in the 1980s and early 1990s. They worked together in over a dozen films, and their chemistry often won over audiences. They delivered several memorable films such as Love 86 and Ilzaam (1986), Khudgarz and Sindoor (1987), as well as several 1989 releases including Farz Ki Jung, Billoo Badshah, Taaqatwar and Gharana.

Govinda has been away from the big screen for a long time now. He was last seen in the film Rangeela Raja (2019), which failed at the box office. Since then, he has not been seen in any projects.

Neelam, on the other hand, was last seen in the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which premiered in 2024 on Netflix.