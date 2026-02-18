Sunita Ahuja says she'll forgive ‘childhood love’ Govinda only on one condition: ‘Agar voh sudhar jaaye aur…’

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been under public scrutiny for several months. There have been multiple reports alleging that the actor cheated on his wife, along with rumours of the couple heading for divorce. Now, in her recent vlog, Sunita has opened up about their relationship and revealed whether she is ready to forgive him. Sunita Ahuja talked about forgiving Govinda.

Sunita Ahuja on forgiving Govinda In her vlog, Sunita invited a few journalists to her home for a Q&A session. When asked whether Govinda was on her list of people she would forgive, she said, “You never know. He’s my childhood love. Agar voh sudhar jaaye aur humare hisaab se rahe, toh main maaf kardungi usse. Mujhe yeh sab jo news mein aa raha hai, mujhe yeh sab nahi sunna hai” (If he changes and lives according to our understanding, then I will forgive him. I don’t want to hear all that is coming out in the news). She added, “This is not the age to go through all of this. I am going through menopause. At this time, every woman needs the support of her husband and children because our minds fluctuate. We need someone to love us and not give us stress.”

When asked whether she felt betrayed after supporting Govinda’s career without receiving the support she believed she deserved in return, Sunita said he must have had his own reasons. She added that one cannot prioritise such matters for a lifetime, and that after a certain age, it is ultimately one’s spouse and children who truly matter.

She also revealed whether she had ever confronted Govinda. “Voh toh haske taal dete hain naa. Unka jawab toh humko samajh hi nahi aata” (He just laughs and brushes it off. We don’t even understand what his answer means), she said. She further added that earlier her mother-in-law had a strong influence over him and he was afraid of her, but since her death he has become more carefree and no longer fears anyone. “Iski sangat kharab hai,” she remarked, suggesting he is in bad company. “Till I managed Govinda, I used to keep him like a flower. Now there are new managers to replace me, but he’s not realising that his stardom is over.”

About Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Govinda and Sunita have been married for over three decades and are parents to two children — son Yashvardhan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja. In December last year, Sunita admitted that Govinda was having an affair and told Etimes, “I treat 2025 as a very bad year for me because I’ve been hearing about Govinda’s controversy that he is having an affair with a girl. But I know she’s not an actress because actresses don’t do things like that. She doesn’t love him; she only wants his money.”

In 2025, rumours of their divorce circulated widely. However, during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home, the couple addressed the media and dismissed the speculation.