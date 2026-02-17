Govinda once ditched an event last minute, made 15,000 people wait, reveals Abu Malik: ‘A helicopter was sent…’

For years, whispers about Govinda and his rumoured habit of arriving late to commitments have made the rounds in industry circles. Adding to the chatter, music composer and show organiser Abu Malik has now claimed that the actor once skipped his own brother-in-law’s live event, leaving a crowd of over 15,000 people waiting in vain. Govinda is known for movies such as Raja Babu, Bhagam Bhag, Coolie No.1, Partner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Dulhe Raja.

When Govinda didn’t turn up at an event Recently, Abu, in an episode of Maa Kasam, revealed that Govinda didn’t show up at his own brother-in-law’s live event once. According to Abu, the actor had requested him to organise a show in Pusad, a village in Maharashtra, but left thousands of fans waiting. He claimed that the event was organised by his brother-in-law, producer Atmaprakash Sharma, who is married to Govinda’s sister, Padma Sharma.

Recalling the instance, Abu shared, “Govinda had become a big star at that time. He asked me to do a show for him so that he can save some money. They put up a show in Maharashtra village. I said yes because Govinda was already doing a film for me, I was ready to do it for free for them. I was a top person for dancers, choreography and musicians, they were always with me.”

Abu Malik further mentioned that it was his younger brother, music director-singer Daboo Malik, who stepped in to salvage the situation.

“My younger brother Daboo was with me. Everyone was changing their clothes, I felt maybe Govinda is going to come. Daboo used to look like Govinda – short, smart, sweet looking... I kept announcing that Govinda is about to come soon… He didn’t come. I felt that these 15,000 people would kill me. I was told that a helicopter was sent to bring him there. But then I realised – where would it land? So, once I realised that Govinda wasn’t going to come, I saw my brother standing there. I asked him to get dressed in a shiny costume from the dancers and perform.”

Abu went on to confess that his entire team escaped the venue in a bus to avoid confrontation with the audience at the live show.