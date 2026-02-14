Abu Malik reveals Sidharth Shukla initially didn’t want to be associated with Shehnaaz Gill. Here's why

Inside the drama-filled Bigg Boss 13 house, several equations took shape, but it was the bond between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla that truly won over audiences. However, Abu Malik has now claimed that in the early phase of the show, Sidharth was hesitant and wasn’t keen on being associated with Shehnaaz. After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla was rumoured to be in a relationship with Shehnaaz Gill.

Abu Malik on Sidharth Shukla Abu Malik recently appeared on the Maa Kasam show on YouTube where he recalled his time in reality show Bigg Boss 13. He also revealed why Sidharth initially didn’t want to be associated with Shehnaaz.

Talking about Sidharth, Abu Malik said, “Sidharth was a very good friend of mine, the one who passed away… Sidharth used to tell me about Shehnaaz and Asim (Asim Riaz). Asim did not know who Hitler was. Sidharth nudges me and says, ‘What a bloody idiot, look at him.'"

The music composer and singer continued, “Then what about Shehnaaz? Bole (Sidharth said), ‘If this guy doesn’t know who Hitler is, she doesn’t know where Germany is. Now you want me to be attached to them?’ And I’m telling, ‘Nahi ya…’ It was a good relationship. He’s like that."

Despite this comment that Abu recalled, Sidharth and Shehnaaz eventually went on to share a beautiful bond. From the very first weeks, Shehnaaz openly expressed her fondness for Sidharth. Her playful flirting, candid confessions and childlike innocence brought a lighter tone to the otherwise intense atmosphere of the house.

Despite Abu recalling Sidharth’s initial impression of Shehnaaz, the two went on to form a deeply endearing bond on the show: one that continued to resonate even after the cameras stopped rolling.

More about SidNaaz Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. Although Sidharth and Shehnaaz never publicly acknowledged they were in a relationship, they always spoke about their bond and friendship. Their collaborations together always featured the hashtag SidNaaz on social media.

He died on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40. After Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz released a heartfelt music video tribute titled Tu Yaheen hai. She also appeared on the sets of the Bigg Boss 15 season finale and dedicated a special tribute to him.

Shehnaaz spoke about Sidharth recently in an episode of Ranveer Allabhadia's podcast. She said, “Mujhe maturity deke gaya he woh banda! Jab wo sab kuch hua, uske baad mein mature hui hoon. Nahi toh main wahi rehti Bigg Boss mein hi wahi hoon kisi duniya ki parvaah nahi kuch nahi (He taught me maturity. After all that happened, I became mature. Otherwise I would have remained the same girl who was in Bigg Boss. One who did not care about anything else).”

On the work front, she has featured in Thank You For Coming, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). She also appeared in the music video for the song Sajna Ve Sajna from the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which starred Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao. She was last seen in Ikk Kudi.