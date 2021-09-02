Shehnaaz Gill wanted me to tell Sidharth Shukla to marry her, says their Bigg Boss co-contestant Abu Malik

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's old Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Abu Malik has said that she asked him to play Cupid between them. Abu, the brother of music composer Anu Malik, said that he was in touch with Sidharth as recently as two days ago. Sidharth died on Thursday at the age of 40.

Abu Malik said in a new interview that Sidharth Shukla 'loved' Shehnaaz Gill, and that he'd tell her that his day would be ruined if she wasn't in a good mood. Although they never admitted to being in a formal relationship, Sidharth and Shehnaaz had been rumoured to be dating ever since Bigg Boss 13 ended. They were fondly called 'Sidnaaz' by their fans.

Abu told a leading daily that Shehnaaz had egged him on to tell Sidharth to marry her. "Shehnaaz told me this on March 22, 2020- I think that this was just a day before the first lockdown," he said, recalling the exact date. "Sidharth used to love her a lot. He would say that agar ek din woh naaraz ho jaati thi, toh uska din khaarab ho jaata tha (He'd say that if she was upset, it would affect him as well)."

"It was just two-three days ago that we were in touch and after that, we spoke almost every day. I used to call him and he would take the call. He had stopped taking my calls since a month prior to that and I had called him quite a few times; I guessed that he must be busy. But about three days ago, he returned my call," he said.

Sidharth was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning, but he was declared dead on arrival. “He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time,” Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI.