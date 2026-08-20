Sigma release postponed: Directorial debut of Vijay's son Jason Sanjay pushed back to October
The release date of Jason Sanjay's directorial debut Sigma has been postponed. The film is now slated to release in theatres in October.
Jason Sanjay, the son of actor-turned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, will have to wait a bit more for the release of his directorial debut, Sigma. On Wednesday, the makers of the upcoming film announced that its release has been postponed but shared no reason for the delay. A new release date for the film had been anticipated for quite some time after Sigma overshot its earlier July 31 release date, with no communication from the makers. The film will now be released in October.
Sigma release date postponed
On Thursday, Lyca Productions, the studio backing Sigma, shared a new poster of the film with the new release date. Sanjay cross-posted the poster from his Instagram account as well. "Mark the date for the heist on October 2. SIGMA is all set to light up the screens," the caption read. The poster featured the film's lead, Sundeep Kishan, with the new release date emblazoned prominently.
About Sigma
Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the movie is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. The promotions began earlier this year. The first track of Jason Sanjay's debut directorial, Sigma, titled Sigma Style, was out in June. The song was launched by Dulquer Salmaan.
Dulquer Salmaan shared the Telugu and Tamil tracks on his X handle, extending his best wishes to the team. The song is sung by Thaman S, Smile Tupakeys and Mc Rude. "Happy to launch the first single of SIGMA. Sending my best wishes to dear Jason Sanjay & the entire team for a successful release and an incredible journey ahead," wrote Dulquer.
The film's music is composed by Thaman S. According to the film's posters, it is expected to be an action thriller based on a heist.
About Jason Sanjay and Vijay
Born in 2000, Jason Sanjay is the only son of Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. Instead of following his father Vijay into acting, he studied film production and screenwriting in the US and chose to debut as a filmmaker.
Vijay, one of the most popular and successful Tamil actors in history, ruled the box office for the last ten years, delivering nine back-to-back hits. However, in 2025, he expressed his desire to quit acting and venture into politics full-time. In 2026, his party - TVK - won the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections by a landslide, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state. His final film, Jana Nayagan, released a few months later after a long delay. Vijay has reaffirmed that he has quit acting, and will now focus on his duties as the CM.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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