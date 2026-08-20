Sigma release postponed: Directorial debut of Vijay's son Jason Sanjay pushed back to October

On Thursday, Lyca Productions, the studio backing Sigma, shared a new poster of the film with the new release date. Sanjay cross-posted the poster from his Instagram account as well. "Mark the date for the heist on October 2. SIGMA is all set to light up the screens," the caption read. The poster featured the film's lead, Sundeep Kishan, with the new release date emblazoned prominently.

Jason Sanjay , the son of actor-turned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay , will have to wait a bit more for the release of his directorial debut, Sigma. On Wednesday, the makers of the upcoming film announced that its release has been postponed but shared no reason for the delay. A new release date for the film had been anticipated for quite some time after Sigma overshot its earlier July 31 release date, with no communication from the makers. The film will now be released in October.

About Sigma Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the movie is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. The promotions began earlier this year. The first track of Jason Sanjay's debut directorial, Sigma, titled Sigma Style, was out in June. The song was launched by Dulquer Salmaan.

Dulquer Salmaan shared the Telugu and Tamil tracks on his X handle, extending his best wishes to the team. The song is sung by Thaman S, Smile Tupakeys and Mc Rude. "Happy to launch the first single of SIGMA. Sending my best wishes to dear Jason Sanjay & the entire team for a successful release and an incredible journey ahead," wrote Dulquer.

The film's music is composed by Thaman S. According to the film's posters, it is expected to be an action thriller based on a heist.

About Jason Sanjay and Vijay Born in 2000, Jason Sanjay is the only son of Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. Instead of following his father Vijay into acting, he studied film production and screenwriting in the US and chose to debut as a filmmaker.

Vijay, one of the most popular and successful Tamil actors in history, ruled the box office for the last ten years, delivering nine back-to-back hits. However, in 2025, he expressed his desire to quit acting and venture into politics full-time. In 2026, his party - TVK - won the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections by a landslide, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state. His final film, Jana Nayagan, released a few months later after a long delay. Vijay has reaffirmed that he has quit acting, and will now focus on his duties as the CM.