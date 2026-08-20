‘Why must I apologise for making a rooted film?’: Producers Supriya Yarlagadda, Vivek Krishnani talk about Pallaburusu
In an interview with Hindustan Times, producers of Annapurna Studios and EPIC Studios bat for wholesome films like their latest release, Pallaburusu.
Debutant director Uday Chauhan’s film Pallaburusu, starring Sudhakar Reddy and Muralidhar Goud, released in theatres last Friday to positive reviews. The film is backed by Supriya Yarlagadda of Annapurna Studios and Vivek Krishnani of EPIC Studios. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the duo bat for the charm of a slice-of-life film like Pallaburusu over the masala fare dotting the screens. (Also Read: Pallaburusu director Uday Chauhan reveals Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's reactions to his debut film | Interview)
A toothbrush leading to a wider conflict
Pallaburusu, the regional term for toothbrush, sees the item at hand lead to a larger, even legal, conflict between a father and son. “It was such an unusual idea, how a toothbrush becomes a much larger idea about a father-son relationship. It’s such a rooted narrative that sounds absurd, but underneath there’s a humour that’s deeply human. That’s where the magic of storytelling comes in,” says Vivek.
“The director (Uday) came with a very strong story and core. It felt like my story and not Superman,” explains Supriya, adding, “It felt grounded and personal. For me, its warmth made it feel universal. I think that when you see the belief someone has in their film, the idea can also resonate with you. I think it makes it very easy to start the process in a market that’s ever evolving.”
The draw of simplicity over largeness
Vivek says that Pallaburusu’s simplicity attracted him. “We live in a world where we believe a film needs a huge star, a huge concept, a huge setting. This film reminded me that a very small human problem can open the door to big emotions,” he says, adding, “Besides, we’ve seen how well Little Hearts and Court or Laapataa Ladies and 12th Fail have resonated with the audience. Good stories remain forever.”
“Somewhere, we have to trust our gut and instinct. History has shown that good films work regardless of size. Laapataa Ladies was a big experience in theatres. I think we tend to draw on only 10 years of memory and bracket ourselves into thinking that only a certain kind of film works. As for the money it makes at the box office, move away from that narrative; that’s for the producer. Why must I apologise for making a small, rooted, grounded film?” Supriya chimes in to make her case.
Watching the film in theatre over OTT
All Surpiya wants now is the best for team Pallaburusu. “I want to see this director and these actors get their due. This film will inform what my next year’s decisions are going to be,” she adds. “We’re in the business of hope and gamble, I’m trying to make sense of my gamble and my hope to y’all.”
While Vivek admits there’s no urgency to watch films like Pallaburusu in theatres, he believes word of mouth can be a game-changer. “We’ve seen it happen with Saiyaara and Main Vaapas Aaunga. Films like these are best experienced together. The audience also looks for something beyond scale, something that doesn’t come from VFX. Theatres don’t belong just to scale, but also stories that make a room full of strangers feel something together,” he rounds off.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.