Gauahar Khan reveals husband Zaid Darbar’s underarm fetish: ‘He smells it and tells his sister’
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealed their quirky relationship dynamic on a show, with Zaid admitting he enjoys the scent of Gauahar's underarms.
Couples often have their own quirky habits and unusual preferences that can leave even their friends and family surprised. Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar recently gave fans a glimpse into one such amusing quirk during their appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date. In the latest episode, Gauahar revealed Zaid’s unusual fascination with her underarms, sharing how he likes to smell them because he believes they always smell fresh. The candid revelation left Neha and Angad in splits.
Gauahar Khan reveals Zaid Darbar's underarm fetish
Neha asked about Zaid’s “underarm fetish”. Gauahar was shocked and asked, “Where did you get this information from? What all have you seen? Are you in our bedrooms?” Zaid said, “Matlab aisa kuch nahi hai yaar. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki baby skin, haan, ekdam aise mulayam type (I mean, it’s nothing like that, yaar. I feel baby skin is, you know, really soft and smooth).”
Gauahar added, “He also thinks that my underarms smell fresh all the time, so he wouldn’t care.” Zaid said, “I wouldn’t do anything; I just touch that. I just touch that, and I smell that.” Gauahar said, “He touches it and smells it, and then he tells his own sister, ‘Dekh kitni acchi khushbu aa rahi hai (Look, it smells so good).’” The revelation left Neha and Angad in splits.
About Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s relationship
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s relationship began unexpectedly during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Zaid first approached Gauahar through Instagram, and their conversations soon turned into a serious romance. Gauahar later revealed that Zaid proposed marriage within a month of them getting to know each other. Their relationship also made headlines because of their six-year age gap, which initially led to some hesitation from their families.
Despite the reservations, Gauahar and Zaid remained firm about their decision. They got engaged in November 2020 before tying the knot in a grand nikah ceremony on December 25, 2020. They welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in May 2023, followed by their second son, Farwaan, on September 1, 2025.
Gauahar is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Ikroop. Helmed by Akram Hassa, the film stars Mithila Palkar, Kumud Mishra, Swanand Kirkire and Taha Shah Badussha in lead roles. The film’s release date is yet to be finalised, but it will premiere on ZEE5. Zaid, meanwhile, was last seen in the show Alliance. He failed to reach the finale, with Mini Mathur eventually lifting the trophy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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