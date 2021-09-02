Shehnaaz Gill's father spoke to her after rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's death: 'She is not fine'

Actor Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has said that he spoke to his daughter after the death of her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla. Santokh, who is also shocked at the news, said that he couldn't 'believe whatever has happened'.

Sidharth Shukla, who became a household name with his role in the television show Balika Vadhu, died on Thursday at the age of 40. He was brought dead to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu, hospital authorities told news agency PTI. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Santokh Singh Sukh said, "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened." When asked if he talked to Shehnaaz, he said, "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later."

Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI, "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time." The hospital's Dr Jitten Bhavsar told PTI that Sidharth was declared dead by the principal medical officer when he was taken to the hospital.

ALSO READ: Big Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s death turns spotlight on increasing heart attacks among youngsters

His death shocked his colleagues and others in the industry. "OMG! This is so shocking! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones! May he rest in peace," actor Manoj Bajpayee said on Twitter.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta described Sidharth's death as extremely tragic. "No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots."

Sidharth started his career as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but it was Balika Vadhu that made him famous. He participated in reality shows including Bigg Boss 13, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla always stood up for rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Read details here

In 2014, Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in which he had a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.