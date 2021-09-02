Sidharth Shukla always stood up for rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Read details here

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday at the age of 40. He suffered a heart attack in the morning, it is learnt. He was brought dead to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, news agency ANI quoted a hospital official as saying.

Sidharth Shukla's last reality show was Bigg Boss 13, where he met Shehnaaz Gill, whom he was rumoured to be dating. However, they have never confirmed their relationship.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have a huge fan following and were known as 'Sidnaaz'. However, there have been several instances when Sidharth Shukla had to defend Shehnaaz Gill after she came under fire from trolls.

Last month, Sidharth had supported Shehnaaz after a fan club wrote on Twitter that she encourages people to write unfriendly things about Sidharth, according to a leading daily. Responding to the tweet, Sidharth had said, "Please you don’t need to shame her … it’s not her fault it’s some ppl from that FD …she herself has asked them to stop all this like I have … let’s just be civil and make this place better … so that we can enjoy and learn from each other … makes sense."

In July, Sidharth had tweeted in what seemed to be a reaction to rumours of his breakup with Shehnaaz. He wrote, "Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho (Write something positive. How do you manage to bring in so much negativity?) …How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all." Sidharth had added a smiling face emoji.

Earlier this year, after a paparazzo account commented over the quality of a video posted online by Shehnaaz, Sidharth had given a reply. He had said, "Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it’s was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you up it."

In February, a user had tweeted, "Shehnaaz Gill ke saath friendship mehengi pad rahi hai (Your friendship with Shehnaaz Gill is costing you dearly) ." Sidharth had replied, "Main jab dosti karta hoon tho mehenge saste ki fikr nahi karta (When I am friends with someone I don't bother about costly and cheap).... !"

Sidharth emerged as the winner in Bigg Boss 13. He rose to fame with the television shows Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He and Shehnaaz have also appeared in several music videos together.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie Soorma. His last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show Broken But Beautiful 3 in which he played the role of Agastya.