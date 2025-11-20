Daboo Malik reacts to Amaal and Armaan's emotional reunion on Bigg Boss 19: ‘Haarke jitne wale ko Baazigar kehte hain’

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik was sent into the Bigg Boss house as part of Family Week, and his brother Amaal Mallik couldn't hold back tears after meeting him. The two had an emotional reunion, as they sang and chatted with each other inside the house. Now, their father, Daboo Malik, has reacted to the reunion and shared that, despite a lot being spoken about the fallout between the two brothers, their love for each other has remained strong. (Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik breaks down on meeting brother Armaan Malik after 3 months. Watch) Daboo Malik could not be more proud of his sons, Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik.

What Daboo said

Amaal and Armaan's bond inside the Bigg Boss 19 house won over fans, who shared pictures and videos of them singing on social media. “I would be lying if I said that this didn’t make me emotional!" said a fan. “This is so special,” said another.

Taking to his X account, Daboo said, “Ye public hai sab jaanti hai … Kafi Koshish ki hai Burai Dikhane ki … Lekin Public ke pyar ke aage nahin chalta kuch bhi … Aur Yaad Rakhna Haarke Jitne wale ko Baazigar Kehte Hain (The public knows everything… a lot has been said to show the negativity, but the love of the public has been the proof. And remember that in front of all the love, nothing else matters).”

Armaan and Amaal later sat down for a chat, with Amaal asking Armaan if their father, Daboo Malik, was upset or emotional. Armaan reassured him, “No, he’s fine and chill.” Amaal explained why he spoke about their personal life on the show, reasoning that people assume “hum aise hi ban gaye hain (we were born like this).” Armaan told his brother that he didn’t need to prove anything to anybody.

Meanwhile, Daboo shared a video of Amaal and Armaan hugging each other and crying inside the Bigg Boss house. He added in a separate post, “Amaal and Armaan have grown up in the times of Pritams Music .. Besides their own hits their concerts carry the Glorious hits of Pritam and also classics of the legends It’s always about the melody and great music.”

Hosted by Salman Khan, this season of Bigg Boss streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.