Sunita Ahuja posts nostalgic photo with Govinda, mother-in-law amid marital turmoil: ‘Good old days will be back soon’

On Wednesday, Sunita took to Instagram and shared an old photograph featuring herself with Govinda and her mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi. The post was captioned, “Good old days will be back sooooon Jai mata di,” hinting at nostalgia and perhaps a desire to evoke happier times in the midst of ongoing controversy.

Sunita Ahuja , wife of Bollywood actor Govinda , has posted a nostalgic picture with her husband and mother-in-law amid ongoing reports of marital discord between the couple. Known for speaking openly about her personal life in the media, Sunita has recently raised eyebrows with candid comments on Govinda’s alleged affairs, which he has consistently denied. Now, her Instagram post has generated mixed reactions on social media.

Fans react Fans quickly reacted to the post, flooding the comments with messages of support, blessings, and advice. One fan wrote, “Hum bhagwan se prarthna karte hai apke parivar me khushiya hi khushiya ho or aapki family se jalne walo ko bhagwan kabhi maaf nhi kare” (We pray to God that your family is filled with happiness and may God never forgive those who are jealous of your family), while another said, “Love u guys together” .

Another fan wrote, “Jodi no.1 ho aap dono nazar lagi h bure log ki @officialsunitaahuja mam @govinda_herono1rab ne banayi hai ap dono ki jodi eternally” (You two are the number one couple. May no evil eyes harm you. God has made your pair eternal).

A few fans offered critical remarks, including “Rayta kam felao. Sametna bhi hota hai” (Spread the news carefully, things can be messy), and “Ma'am, you insult Govinda, sir, without thinking… First abuse then apologize… You have always made fun of Govinda Sir.”

Sunita and Govinda's statements about their marriage Sunita has spoken openly in previous interviews about her concerns regarding Govinda’s alleged affairs. In a conversation with Miss Malini, she said: “Mere bache bade ho gaye (My kids are grown up now). I have always said that they get disturbed. I always say that ye tumhari umar nahi hai (this is not the age for this). Lekin kya hai na, aajkal ki jo ladki aati hain struggle karne ke liye, they need a sugar daddy jo unka kharcha chalaye. Shakal do kaudi ka hai, heroine banna hai. Phir kya karte hain phasa lenge, blackmail karenge (The girls who come today to struggle need a sugar daddy to support them. They don’t have a good face but want to be heroines. Then they trap and blackmail).”

Govinda, on the other hand, has consistently denied these claims. Speaking to ANI, he said: “What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem... But she (Sunita) can never think that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman.”

Sunita and Govinda have been married for over 38 years and share two grown children, Yashvardan and Tina.