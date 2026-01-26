Sunita Ahuja says Govinda falls for starlets 'looking for sugar daddy', it disturb their kids: 'You can’t do this at 63'

Actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has criticised him once again for his alleged extra-marital affairs. In a new interview, Sunita opened up on their personal lives, saying aspiring actresses often ‘trap’ stars, but laid the blame on Govinda too. Sunita Ahuja has opened up on Govinda's affairs, again.

Sunita Ahuja on Govinda's affairs In a conversation with Miss Malini, when asked bout her previous comments on Govinda’s affairs, Sunita said, “Mere bache bade ho gaye (My kids are grown up now). I have always said that they get disturbed. I always say that ye tumhari umar nahi hai (this is not the age for this). Lekin kya hai na, aajkal ki jo ladki aati hain struggle karne ke liye, they need a sugar daddy jo unka kharcha chalaye. Shakal do kaudi ka hai, heroine banna hai. Phir kya karte hain phasa lenge, blackmail karenge (The girls who come today to struggle, they need a sugar daddy to pick up their expenses. They don’t have a good face but want to be heroines. So they entice men and blackmail them).”

Sunita and Govinda have been married for over 38 years, and have two children - Yashvardan and Tina. Talking about Govinda’s alleged affairs, Sunita further said, “Aisi ladkiyan bahut aati hain, but tum thode hi bewkoof ho (There are many such girls, but you are not a fool). You are 63. You have a nice family, a beautiful wife and two grown children. You can’t do all this at the age of 63. Tune jawani me kiya (You did all this when you were young), it’s fine. Jawani me hum bhi galtiyan karte hain, but not at this age.”