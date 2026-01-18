Sunita Ahuja says she is more than just Govinda's wife, drops example of Jaya Bhadhuri: ‘Amit ji toh hain unke paas’

Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, often grabs headlines with her unfiltered comments. On her YouTube channel, she also shares glimpses of her personal life, visiting temples and discussing her spiritual journey. In a new interview with MissMalini, Sunita has now opened up about her newfound fame, and she is not merely known as just the wife of actor Govinda. She also gave the example of Jaya Bhaduri, wife of Amitabh Bachchan. Sunita Ahuja has shared that Jaya Bhadhuri is a legend herself, not because she is Amitabh Bachchan's wife.

What Sunita said Sunita said that she is a big believer in destiny. She added, “Aaj mere naseeb mein 55 ke saal me naam, izzat, shaurat kamana tha mujhe, being Sunita Ahuja, not Govindas wife. Govinda ki biwi toh hoon sabko pata hain. Individually jo maine apna naam kamaya hain na, jaise main aj jaha bhi jaati hoon log mujhe Sunita Ahuja ke naam se jaante hain. Yaha tak ki main bhul gayi hoon ki main Govinda ki biwi hoon! Pati toh hai but apna bhi toh identity hona chahiye na (At the age of 55, I have earned by name. As Sunita Ahuja, not as Govinda's wife. Everyone knows that I am his wife but now everyone calls my name when I go out. I might have forgotten that I am Govinda's wife. Yes he is my husband but why not have one's own identity)?”

Sunita calls Jaya Bhaduri a legend Sunita went on to give the example of Jaya Bachchan and said, “Jaise Jaya ji ne Parliament mein ekbar bola than jab unko bulaya gaya tha ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan.’ But she is Jaya Bhaduri! Please unko sab jante he! She is a legend. Amit ji toh hai hi unke paas, but apni bhi toh identity honi chahiye na bhai (I remember when Jaya Bachchan was called Jaya Amitabh Bachchan in the parliament and she called that out. She is a legend. Amit ji is with him but isn't it good to have one's own identity)?”

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. They have two children--Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. Last year, Govinda sustained a bullet injury in his leg from his revolver. He was then hospitalised. A few months later, rumours emerged that Govinda and Sunita were headed for divorce. Both of them appeared together during Ganesh Chaturthi and quashed those rumours.