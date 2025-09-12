Farah Khan gives a hint about her cook Dilip's exorbitant salary, says ‘he started with 20,000 and now…’

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan’s cooking vlogs with her cook Dilip have quickly gained popularity among fans. The vlogs showcase banter between Farah and Dilip, keeping the audience entertained. Recently, the two visited Delhi to shoot a vlog at Ashneer Grover’s home, where Farah hinted at Dilip taking a huge fee. Farah Khan visits Delhi with her cook Dilip.

Farah Khan hints at her cook Dilip's salary

In their latest vlog, Farah gave a house tour of Ashneer Grover and Madhuri’s luxurious Delhi home and also learnt to cook some new dishes, including Arbi Ke Patte ke Pakode and bread rolls from Ashneer’s mother. As they were cooking together, Dilip revealed that he had first come to Delhi to work for just ₹300. Farah then quipped, “Toh mere pass jab aaya tha toh seedha 20,000 se kyun chaalu kiya? (So when you came to me, why did you start directly with 20,000?).”

Madhuri then added, “Because he knew you are Farah Khan.” Farah later hinted that Dilip now charges a huge fee and said, “Chaalu kiya tha 20,000 se ab toh pucho hi mat (It started with 20,000, so don’t even ask now).” In the vlogs, Dilip is often seen joking and asking Farah to increase his salary.

During a vlog at Shruti Haasan’s house, Shruti asked Farah if Dilip gets extra pay or a cut from the earnings of their YouTube vlog. Farah agreed and added that he earns much more than all the people in that room. Farah also revealed that she is supporting her cook’s children by enrolling them in an English-medium school and getting one of them a culinary diploma.

About Farah Khan’s cooking vlogs

The filmmaker launched her cooking vlogs in 2024, where she visits the homes of various celebrities along with her cook, Dilip. Together, they learn to prepare new dishes while sharing light-hearted conversations that keep viewers hooked. Over time, the vlogs have turned Dilip into a fan favourite and even a star in his own right, thanks to his endearing chemistry and playful banter with Farah. Their growing popularity recently earned them a spot at the YouTube FanFest in Mumbai on 11 September.