Farah Khan in disbelief as Dileep gets royal treatment, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar says Dileep needs an assistant

Farah Khan's latest YouTube vlog did not involve any Bollywood actors. In the latest episode, she and her cook and Dileep travelled to Taj Fateh Prakash Palace in Udaipur to meet with the king of Mewar, Lakshyaraj Singh. What's more? Farah was in utter disbelief as Dileep got a grand welcome while Farah was hilariously ignored. The episode also saw Lakshyaraj Singh cooking with Farah and Dileep. (Also read: Farah Khan defends ‘controversial’ Raj Kundra after person slams him for using Shilpa Shetty, her show as ‘springboard’) Farah Khan and Dileep cooked with the king of Mewar, Lakshyaraj Singh.

Dileep and Farah's Jaipur visit

As Farah and Dileep touched down in Jaipur airport from Mumbai, a chauffeur was seen holding a placard to receive them, with the director’s name spelt ‘Frah’ Khan. Then as the two started on their next journey from the airport to the palace, Farah saw that she was given a van, while Dilip sat by himself in a luxury sedan. She said, “Tujhe car mili hai, aur mujhe bus. Bohot nainsaafi hai. (You got a car, and I got a bus? Look at the injustice).”

Dileep needs an assistant?

Later, when Lakshyaraj Singh joins them to cook a traditional Rajasthani dish known as ‘Laal Maas', he is impressed with how observant Dileep is in making sure that the fire does not go out. The three of them cook together and make a delicious dish of mutton. The King goes on to say that Dileep definitely needs an assistant given that he has become so famous after starring in the cooking vlogs. The King also suggests that a resume for an assistant can be sent for Dileep to choose from, while Farah has a deadpan expression throughout.

Meanwhile, Farah revealed that she and Dilip will also be a part of the YouTube Fanfest, scheduled to take place on 11 September in Mumbai. The event will bring together more than 20 creators and artists across comedy, music, dance, gaming, beauty, fashion and more.