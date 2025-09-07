Farah Khan defends ‘controversial’ Raj Kundra after person slams him for using Shilpa Shetty, her show as ‘springboard’

Filmmaker Farah Khan has defended businessman Raj Kundra after a social media user criticised him and urged her not to let "controversial personalities use" her show as a "springboard." Farah regularly shares videos on her YouTube channel as she, along with her cook Dilip, visits celebrities' homes where they cook and enjoy a meal over conversations. Raj Kundra met Farah Khan when she visited his and Shilpa Shetty's home.

Farah Khan defends Raj Kundra after he gets trolled

Recently, Farah visited actor Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's home in Mumbai. They had a hearty chat and prepared Moong Dal payasam together. They were also joined by Shilpa Shetty's mother, Sunanda Shetty. Farah had captioned the video, "Shilpa Shetty aur Raj Kundra ke beautiful mansion mein family, masti and Moong Dal payasam (Family, fun and Moong Dal payasam in Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's beautiful mansion)."

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "One humble request: your show is so popular for simplicity, authenticity and trustworthiness! Please don’t let controversial personalities use your show as a springboard for them to land in a place which they don’t even deserve to be in! Mr Kundra has created a controversial image for disrespectfully using Shilpa Shetty image for all wrong reasons!"

"Women should be respected at all levels, and the act of Mr Kundra was just the opposite! So please make all women feel proud by introducing personalities who are respected in society for whatever work they do! Thanks," concluded the post.

Farah wrote that she judges people after spending time with them.

What did Farah say

Responding to the person, Farah wrote that she judges people after spending time with them. "Unlike you, I don’t judge people by what I read. I decide that after I spend time with them. You should not believe everything written. Lots is exaggerated," she commented.

About Raj's controversies

Raj has been mired in controversies for several years now. Recently, Mumbai Police issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Shilpa and Raj in an alleged ₹60 crore cheating case. They have been charged with allegedly cheating a businessman of ₹60 crore. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police is probing the case. The complaint, filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, claims the incidents took place between 2015 and 2023.

Last year, the ED raided the premises of Raj and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic and adult movies, as per news agency PTI. In 2022, he was arrested in a case related to the alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps.