Farah Khan hits back after Cyrus Broacha called her cook, Dilip a ‘fraud, overrated’

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan's YouTube channel has turned her cook, Dilip, into a social media sensation. However, comedian Cyrus Broacha recently called Dilip a ‘fraud’ and said he found him overrated. Farah has now hit back at Cyrus with a savage reply.

Farah Khan reacts to Cyrus Broacha calling Dilip a ‘fraud’

Farah Khan gives savage reply to Cyrus Broacha.

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Reacting to a video in which Cyrus spoke about finding Dilip irritating and calling him a fraud, Farah wrote, "Cyrus I can replace him with you 😂." Cyrus responded, "Kal se aaun? (Should I come from tomorrow?)"

Their banter prompted reactions from internet users. One comment read, "Make an episode with him. Let's see what Dilip has to say." Another commented, "if Cyrus joins you...everyone will stop watching for sure." A third wrote, "No Cyrus, you are not eligible. No one can replace Dilip." However, one internet user was disappointed with Farah's response and wrote, "Are you mad or what? You should have taken a stand for Dilip."

What did Cyrus Broacha say about Dilip?

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{{^usCountry}} During a conversation with actor Shantanu Anam, Cyrus called Dilip irritating and said, "I don't like that guy. He irritates me. He is like acting all the time now. The first couple of times he was nice; otherwise, he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds him the lines, and then he says whatever he wants. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it. He is overrated." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a conversation with actor Shantanu Anam, Cyrus called Dilip irritating and said, "I don't like that guy. He irritates me. He is like acting all the time now. The first couple of times he was nice; otherwise, he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds him the lines, and then he says whatever he wants. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it. He is overrated." {{/usCountry}}

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However, Shantanu came to Dilip's defence during the conversation, saying, "You are the only person in the world who doesn't like Dilip. Dilip is lovable and sweet."

About Dilip's popularity

Farah Khan's cook, Dilip, has become a celebrity in his own right, thanks to his appearances in the filmmaker-choreographer's popular YouTube vlogs. What began as a series of cooking videos has evolved into an entertaining mix of celebrity home tours, food, gossip and Dilip's witty banter with Farah. His candid responses, comic timing and fun equation with the filmmaker have made him a fan favourite, with viewers often looking forward to his reactions as much as those of the celebrity guests.

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His growing popularity even earned him an opportunity to shoot an advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan, sparking excitement among fans. Farah has also spoken about how the success of their vlogs has changed Dilip's life. In November 2025, she revealed that she had used a year's YouTube earnings to help clear his substantial debt and support his son's culinary education. She also revealed that Dilip was building a house for himself in his hometown.